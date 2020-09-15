DSU hosting first virtual clubs days

Image via Douglas Students’ Union on Facebook

Everything you wondered about the upcoming online clubs days—answered

By Jessica Berget, Assistant Editor

It’s that time of the end of summer when the Douglas Students’ Union (DSU) hosts the semesterly clubs days fair. Only this year—with coronavirus effectively cancelling all in-person classes at the college—this year’s event will be held exclusively online.

For the first time, on September 16 and 17 from 5 to 7 pm, clubs from the college will be showcasing via the internet their hobbies, interests, events, and club initiatives to get students interested or signed up. The event will take place over social media and Zoom, rather than the usual New West concourse or Coquitlam atrium. To get an idea of how the fair this year will operate, the Other Press asked the DSU for some insight on what students can expect.

Clubs days are an essential part of college, and now students can experience it without having to leave their homes. The event will take place initially on social media platforms and then in a Zoom meeting, where people can connect with the clubs they’re interested in or get in contact through the club’s email or social media after the event. “Over the two days, we will be posting videos and photos sent from the clubs on our Instagram and Facebook stories. In the evening, we will host the club fair over Zoom. Clubs that sign up for the fair will have a 10-minute slot to talk about their club to students who log in at that time,” said DSU organizer Delaney Sullivan in an email to the Other Press.

Online can’t replace real-life interaction, but there are some things to look forward to with a virtual clubs fair. For instance, no more walking around the campus looking at clubs that don’t interest you. Now with online, students can log in just at the times the clubs that interest them will be presenting. Alternatively, it’s never been easier to see all the club’s presentations.

Although this year there will be no need to set up booths or equipment, organizing an event like this is can still be taxing. Making sure students know about it and are able to attend the event is a big challenge. More importantly is ensuring the clubs are able to get the time and exposure they would normally get for this event. “We hope that all clubs will still be able to get that connection to students and successfully promote and recruit for their clubs as they usually do,” said Sullivan.