DSU Student Representative vote 2015

Voting for your student reps has begun
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
This year’s Douglas Students’ Union student representative elections are currently underway, with voting taking place from March 9 to 13.
Several students from last year’s Students First party are running again for their previous positions, while three other Douglas students are running as independents.
Each year, the DSU student representatives work to organize events, engage the Douglas community, and focus on positive ways in which student funding can ultimately go back to the students.
“You tend to get a varied group of people,” said outgoing Internal Relations Coordinator Lorna Howat, who’s held the position for the past four years. “Basically what students are voting for, the candidates are essentially applying for the job on deciding on how best to spend students’ money.”
Howat stressed that oftentimes, students don’t consider the fact that the DSU portion of student fees are what go towards DSU representative committee spending. Events put on by the DSU are funded in part by the fees, including free food events, pub nights, and other DSU-hosted activities.
“You should care what we’re doing with your money … you should want to know what’s going on in the meetings and expenditures that we’re making, because it is your money,” said Howat.
Howat also stated that in being involved with the student voting process, students also have a voice in how they want to see their fees used. More student engagement with the DSU reps prior to, during, and after voting is something Howat feels is an important and necessary part of student life.
“Students need to question the candidates on plans they have for the upcoming year, what are they going to do differently that maybe didn’t work the year before?”
One change Howat’s wanted to see happen in the past, and encourages students to speak up about, is more all-ages events not unlike the pub nights, albeit alcohol-free.
An example Howat provided of the positive changes that can occur with the DSU funding and student engagement was the Christmas Hamper program. “Every Christmas we get names from Financial Aid of student families that might be struggling to put together a Christmas for their children, so we support them, and we put together hampers for four families at David Lam and four families at New Westminster.” Howat stressed the Hamper program, which she began in her time as Internal Relations Coordinator, has been immensely successful, and is just one way in which the DSU has been able to positively affect the lives of students.
“You’re not just voting for a candidate, you’re voting for a candidate that should be working hard for you.”
Names of candidates
Students First:
Marni McMillan for Pride Liaison
Derek Goundar for International Relations Coordinator
Greg Teuling for Member-at-Large
Ruab Waraich for College Relations Coordinator
Jerzy Mazurek for Disabled Students’ Liaison
Pawan Johal for David Lam Coordinator
Karan Bains for Treasurer
Pardeep Jaswal for Member-at-Large
Garaline Tom for Aboriginal Liaison
Chris Budzynski for External Relations Coordinator
Raquel Amado for Women’s Liaison
Makailey Preston for Member-at-Large
Independents:
Leanne Monks for Women’s Liaison
Sarah Long for College Relations Coordinator
Jacquoline Martin for Disabled Students’ Liaison
