E-cigarette restrictions coming to BC

Selling to those under 19 will be banned

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

The sale of e-cigarettes to those under the age of 19 in BC will now be banned.

The decision came from Legislation on March 5, with CBC reporting that changes will be made to BC’s Tobacco Control Act to reflect e-cigarette use and restrictions.

Amongst other restrictions, advertising and displays promoting e-cigarettes in BC will now be limited, and their use banned in public spaces and schools.

Sale of e-cigarettes will also be restricted to tobacco shops and other locations in which tobacco is traditionally sold.

In a public statement, Health Minister Terry Lake said, “This legislation will limit the exposure to children of the possible dangers of e-cigarette vapour and the potential that e-cigarettes have to normalize smoking behaviour.”

While no set date has been announced, changes are set to be made by “early spring,” according to several media sources.