Eastside & down

The Downtown Eastside (DTES) has been in the news a lot, what with the tent city in Oppenheimer Park gradually becoming a thing of the past. The camp that originated in mid-July of this year has been hit with a series of eviction notices for months; a Supreme Court order from late September ruled that the more than 200 camp residents would have to depart by October 15 at 10 p.m., with risk of arrest if they stayed any later. While evicting people from what has become their home is complicated enough, the issue has become further convoluted with the finding of a dead body among the tents shortly before the eviction deadline. The deceased is not believed to have died through foul play, although an autopsy still needs to be performed.
Mayor Gregor Robertson gave his sympathies on the death, while remaining firm in his belief that the tents had to go: “[T]his tragedy certainly demonstrates why tent camps are not safe, why the city has had great concerns about this camp continuing to be there, and particularly the safety issues for elderly people.”
Clearly Robertson is very concerned with the well-being of residents of the DTES, as evidenced by his alleged voter suppression of the area in the upcoming municipal election. As the Mainlander reports, there are only two advance voting stations east of Main Street, compared with five advance voting stations on the Westside.
It’s unfortunate that Mayor Robertson hasn’t put his advanced polling stations where his mouth is for the elderly, disabled, racialized, and impoverished communities that predominantly make up the DTES, and for whom he is oh-so-concerned.
With the increasing discussions of how to help the residents of the Eastside, it’s questionable that the people in need of help themselves are being erased from the conversation. Two lonely poll stations don’t accurately represent the vastness of the Downtown Eastside—described in the City of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Local Area Plan from 2012 as spanning roughly 202 hectares. This expanse is especially significant when you take into consideration that the residents are predominantly disadvantaged populations.
As DTES resident Fraser Stuart explained in an interview with the Georgia Straight, taking the bus to the stations isn’t financially possible for many people: “After a week and a half, your welfare or your pension money is gone … So to pony up another $2.75 to go and vote—that’s a luxury. That’s your food for the day, basically.”
Wendy Pedersen, organizer of Downtown Eastside Votes, further explains to the Mainlander that “The city must know that DTES residents can’t, even if they wanted to, get to Yaletown to vote. So many of them need extra time for the registration and voting process because of stringent ID requirements (no more vouching for people this time).”
Chief election officer Janice MacKenzie told the Georgia Straight that they took into consideration accessibility via transit, and ensuring that they wouldn’t “grind programming to a halt at any location that we select” for the advance polling stations.
It’s bizarre that the DTES currently has fewer than half the advance polling stations that the Westside has. Vision Vancouver deputy campaign director Stepan Vdovine expressed his concern over the absence of DTES advance voting stations in a letter to MacKenzie. He further stated that “analysis of past voter turnout shows that these areas have a higher likelihood of voting than other parts of Vancouver.”
Although Mayor Robertson has proclaimed his goals for improving the lives of impoverished populations—including addressing housing and income gaps, and providing social services—the reality is that the conditions of DTES residents have not ameliorated. While the City of Vancouver has spent its time “Reviewing; planning; getting feedback; [and] measuring results,” the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) has identified three key needs for the DTES residents. The organization, which is dedicated to helping “improve the lives of people who use illicit drugs,” listed these needs in an open letter: “housing, Indigenous land claims, and municipal services at Oppenheimer Park.”
Let’s take VANDU’s first point of housing as an example: the City of Vancouver recently announced its approval of $1-billion dedicated to services throughout Vancouver; roughly $125-million of that is earmarked for affordable housing. The National Post reports that millions of dollars have been spent on single room occupancy hotels (SROs) over the years, and I imagine this will continue to be the case.
SROs sound ideal at first, offering temporary or long-term housing for those in need of help; yet a national study from 2013 indicated that the mortality rate of residents in SROs is five times the national average. This is in part because the help and services that the people need don’t accompany the provision of housing. SROs consequently become increasingly unsafe, as more people suffering from both mental and physical illnesses, as well as addictions, get shoved into the tiny accommodations: researcher William Honer of the UBC study on SROs states that residents might be in spaces of 3×3 metres. The health of SRO residents is often aggravated by this unhelpful help. It’s no wonder, as VANDU states in its open letter, that “campers are currently paying rent to live in SROs, but have chosen the healthier living conditions of Oppenheimer Park.”
These complex issues demonstrate why the voter suppression of the Downtown Eastside is so offensive, and concerning. Discouraging the DTES voters from voting, whether unintentional or “unintentional,” can only lead to the continued mistreatment of some of Vancouver’s most-vulnerable.
Hello gorgeous,
Natalie Serafini
Pingback: Eastside & down | Women on Women
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of clever
work and reporting! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve incorporated you guys
to my personal blogroll.
I think that is among the so much vital info for me. And i’m satisfied reading your article.
However should remark on some general things, The website style is perfect,
the articles is actually excellent : D. Just right process,
cheers blogesaurus.com quest bars
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote
the guide in it or something. I feel that you can do with some % to pressure the message house a little bit, however instead of that,
this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be
back.
you are in point of fact a good webmaster. The website loading
velocity is amazing. It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a
wonderful job in this topic!
Thanks for finally talking about > The Other Press | Eastside & down < Liked it!
Greate post. Keep posting such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I’m sure they will be benefited from this website.
I read this piece of writing fully concerning the difference of latest and preceding
technologies, it’s amazing article.
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe this website
needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for
the info!
Your style is unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from.
I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I will just book mark this site.
It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on web as compared
to textbooks, as I found this paragraph at this website.
First off I would like to say great blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing.
I have had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out.
I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to
15 minutes are lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips?
Cheers!
Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would love to
have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would value your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
Very nice blog post. I absolutely love this website.
Keep writing!
Awesome post.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I am quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff
right here! Best of luck for the next!
Aw, this was an exceptionally nice post. Spending some time and
actual effort to create a superb article but what can I say I put things
off a lot and never seem to get anything done.
Right now it seems like Movable Type is the best blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It if
truth be told was once a entertainment account it.
Look complicated to more delivered agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we be in contact?
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to
mention that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping you write
again soon!
Appreciating the hard work you put into your website and
in depth information you offer. It’s great to come across a blog
every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material.
Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your
RSS feeds to my Google account.
Very good information. Lucky me I came across your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I have book marked it for later!
Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re
working with? I’m looking to start my own blog in the
near future but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something
completely unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I am inspired!
Very helpful information specially the remaining part 🙂 I take care of such info much.
I was seeking this certain information for a very lengthy time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Quality content is the key to invite the people to go to see the web site, that’s what this site
is providing.
Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a
few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not
sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers
and both show the same outcome.
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting
anyplace, when i read this article i thought i could also create comment due to this good post.