Easy spicy Mediterranean shrimp pasta

A delicious summer dish for hot summer nights
By Rebecca Peterson, Staff Writer
There’s nothing like fresh pasta for dinner, and in the summer I like my dishes full of flavour and spice. This dish is not only super easy to prepare, but can be a fun twist on your average garlic shrimp pasta, if you’re not afraid of a little heat. This recipe makes enough for four people, but can easily be adapted for smaller or larger crowds. Usually when I make it I eyeball how much pasta I’m making and adjust the ingredients accordingly depending on taste—some people don’t like quite as much garlic in their sauce as I do! Thai chili peppers are tiny, but don’t be fooled by their size, one is easily enough to give your pasta that extra kick.
Ingredients:
4 servings of capellini (angel hair pasta)
2–4 cups of pre-cooked frozen shrimp, thawed
1 Thai chili pepper
3–5 cloves of fresh garlic
2/3 cup of chopped red onion
3 tbsp of pitted Kalamata olives
2 cups of cherry tomatoes
1 cup of Italian white wine
1–2 cups of crumbled feta cheese
Olive oil on hand
Italian seasoning to taste
Fresh basil to taste
Instructions:
Prep is easily going to take up the most time with this recipe, so make sure you have all your ingredients ready, your pot of water for the pasta heating on the stove top, and your shrimp thawing well in advance. If you missed your chance to take them out of the freezer earlier in the day, then prepare a bowl of warm to moderately hot water and let the bag of shrimp soak in it to thaw quicker. The pasta water should be salted and well oiled. Capellini has a bad habit of sticking together, so you really can’t have too much olive oil in the pasta water to prevent that from happening.
While the shrimp is thawing, mince your chili pepper, finely chop your red onion, and slice up your garlic cloves. I usually like to cut my garlic in long, thin strips, but it’s really up to you. Depending on how you chop them, remember to adjust your cooking time accordingly! I usually halve my Kalamata olives and leave my cherry tomatoes whole, but it’s again a personal choice on the chef’s part. One thing I love about this recipe is how flexible it is!
Pull out a skillet and put it on medium heat, with a healthy spread of olive oil across the surface. Depending on the size of your garlic slices, that’s likely what will go in first as it will take the longest to soften. The timing in cooking this recipe is the most crucial part, so start boiling your pasta water if you haven’t already.
Once the garlic starts to soften, add your red onion. I like to work the white wine in portions, so now is a good time to start slowly adding some to the sauce, one splash at a time.
When the red onion is close to starting to cook, add in your minced chili pepper. Keep stirring and adding olive oil or wine to avoid burning.
Add in your cherry tomatoes, then your olives, and, once the tomatoes start to cook and soften, add in your shrimp. The shrimp will only need about three to five minutes to heat up and soak in all your flavours, so make sure the rest of the ingredients are cooked or just about finished before throwing them in! Now is also a good time to add in your Italian seasoning and fresh basil (whole or sliced thin). Because of the powerful tastes of the pepper, the garlic, the wine, and the olives, you can be light-handed with the seasoning. Once the shrimp is done, turn the heat down to low, stirring occasionally.
The pasta water should be boiling, so it’s time to cook your capellini. Fresh capellini should only take about 2–3 minutes to cook, so don’t walk away from the stove! You want your pasta to be tender but with a little firmness to it, so if you aren’t sure, take a fork and taste-test the pasta periodically to check the texture. Once the pasta is cooked, drain it and return it to the pot, adding a little more olive oil as you do to prevent sticking. Back on the stove, add your sauce to your pasta and stir well.
When serving, add some feta on top of the pasta, as well as the rest of your fresh basil. Serve with a glass of some Italian white wine and enjoy!
i highly recommend you show me you failed to simply use a wikipedia web site to attempt to verify a degree……
Wireshark effects the particular Macintosh while they have clearly overkill with this!
Hi there, I found your blog by the use of Google even as searching for a
related matter, your web site got here up, it seems to be great.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply become aware of your weblog through Google, and
found that it is truly informative. I am going
to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate should
you continue this in future. Lots of other people can be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Very descriptive article, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Remarkable! Its in fact remarkable paragraph, I have got much clear idea regarding from this
article.
It’s going to be end of mine day, however before end I am reading this
wonderful article to increase my know-how.
This is really fascinating, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and sit up for seeking extra of your wonderful
post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks
gamefly 3 month free trial
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a
co-worker who was doing a little research on this.
And he actually bought me dinner simply because I discovered it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the
meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to talk about this issue here on your site.
Hello, I log on to your blogs on a regular basis.
Your story-telling style is witty, keep it up!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted
to mention that I’ve really loved browsing your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing in your feed and I hope you write once more very soon!
This website certainly has all of the information and facts I
wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire
someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
thanks
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I to find
this topic to be really something which I feel I’d never understand.
It kind of feels too complicated and very extensive for me.
I’m looking forward for your subsequent put up,
I will attempt to get the hang of it!