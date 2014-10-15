Ecological and female issues are part of a bigger problem

The Western way of life way of life faces the challenges of technology
By Idrian Burgos, Senior Columnist
A People’s Climate March and Mobilization was held in downtown Vancouver on September 21, in anticipation of the UN Climate Summit held two days later. With participation from First Nations, religious groups, political and civic organizations, and concerned individuals, the protest denounced federal and provincial government support for natural resource development, the businesses behind them, and its negative effects on humans and the environment. It called for public action in favour of ecological preservation and an end to human exploitation of the environment for economic benefit.
But this isn’t just an ecological issue.
An issue addressed by the Other Press’ News Editor, Angela Espinoza, in a recent feature was the dismal state of the Douglas Women’s Centre. A service dedicated to meeting the personal needs of women is important. But with the lack of staff to meet those needs, how can the service live up to its purpose?
This is also not just a women’s issue.
While it may seem difficult to see or make a connection between these issues, such a connection does exist. What we see here is a big challenge that has existed since the Industrial Revolution and has spread around the globe.
The development of technology and the industry it created increased material standards of living. Starting from the industrial owners to the middle class, the benefits eventually spread to the working class after World War II. More food, more comfort, and more leisure time became available both outside and inside the house. It’s definitely clear that humanity has improved in material terms thanks to technology.
In some ways, the negatives outweigh the benefits. Industrial life has been harsh on both women and the environment. While forms of exploitation of women have indeed existed since ancient times, no such exploitation on a mass methodical scale existed until after the Industrial Revolution. Long hours and little pay drained both dignity and health. While women may find a way to survive in an industrial world, the environment cannot. Technology and the economic revolution it initiated made minced meat out of ecology. Exploitation became the slogan as the hunger for material wealth led to mountain erosion; water and air pollution; and the death of trees, animals, and other branches of the environment. In this regard, both women and the environment became casualties of industrial-technological progress.
Industrial activity and technological distraction have affected all adults: in the former, highly organized and regimented lives with almost no place for contemplation and in the latter, pointless and hollow amusement preventing us from thinking more about serious, higher things. Then there’s also the impact on the way we connect with fellow humans, both on a personal and social level. Truly, industry and technology has made our existence better but not deeper.
Others are negatively affected by the industrial-technological revolution: children have been exploited and reduced not just by industrial activity but also by technological distraction not conducive to their education.
How can this be resolved? Contrary to popular belief, it cannot be found in technological progress, where the benefits are more evenly stretched out; it may improve surface conditions but fail to address deeper problems. The answer lies in looking back to the past and reemphasis on ethics and the common good.
continuously i used to read smaller posts that aas well clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading at thhis time.
Apucarana tem em direção a PROTENZA, uma empresa especializada na construção de estruturas metálicas e pré-moldados,
paredes moduladas em concreto, e galpões prontos.
Pela maior comodidade, os consumidores fecham
logo negócio sem saber qual é essa empresa e sem visitar em direção a loja”,
afirma.
Howdy! This article could not be written much better!
Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I’ll
forward this post to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a good
read. Thank you for sharing!
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Best wishes!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
Drogas, medicações específicas também afetam em direção a libido,
trazendo conseqüências graves dentro de desempenho sexual.
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
Oi Belinha boa tarde , adoraria a idéias a sarau dos vingadores , para festinha será em junho do prezado fruto de 4 anos.
What computer does the revenge of the fallen game work well on?
This new cheat software is called Hungry Shark World It Build It HACK, a new hack software that comes on all Android and iOS gadgets.
If you are going for best contents like I do, simply pay a visit
this website every dayy as it offers feature contents, thanks
I could not refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really welpl
written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks
for the post. I will definitely comeback.
Very good write-up. I definitely love this website. Thanks!
Very gopod article. I’m going through a few of thdse issues aas well..
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this bpard and I find It truly
useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and
aid others like you aided me.
Hi I am so glad I found your web site, I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Digg for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and
would just like to say cheers for a fantastic
post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through
it all att the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so
when I have time I will be back tto read more, Please do keep up
the awesome b.
Does yoour blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look fforward to seeing it improve over time.
Howdy! I’m at work browsing youyr blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to
all yokur posts! Carry onn the great work!
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post.
Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation butt I find this
matter to be really one thing which I feel I would never understand.
It sort of feels too comploex and very extensive for me.
I am takong a look forward on your next put up, I’ll
attempt to get the hang of it!
May I simply just say what a comfort to discover a person that really knows what they’re discussing online.
You certainly know how to bring an issue to light and mwke it important.
A lot more people must check this out and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised you are not more poppular given that you surely possess the
gift.
Hi there, its fastidious post concerning media print, we aall be familiar with media is a wonderful source of data.
Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a material!
present here at this weblog, thanks admin of this web page.
It’s truly very complex in this active life to listen news on Television, therefore I only use
the web foor that reason, and get the most up-to-date news.
Generally I don’t learn article on blogs,but I would like to
say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so!
Your writing taste has beeen amazed me. Thanks, quite great article.
You could definitely seee your enthusiasm in the work you write.
The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how
they believe. Always follow your heart.
of course like your web site but you need to take a look aat the spelling on several
of yoyr posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very
bothersome to tell the reality nevertheless I’ll surely come back again.
I visited various blogs except the audio quality
for audio songs existing at this web site iis truloy
fabulous.
After checking out a handful of the blog posts on your website, I truly like your way
of wwriting a blog. I bookmarked it to my booimark webpage list and will be checking back in the near future.
Plewase visit my website as well and let me know your
opinion.
I really like your blog.. very nice collors & theme.
Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to kknow wherre u got
this from. kudos
Greaat article. I am going through some of these issues as well..
What’s up, just wanted to say, I loved this article.
It was inspiring. Keeep on posting!
Hey there, You have done a great job. I’ll definitely
digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am
confident they will be benefiterd from this website.
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an extablished blog.
Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about ceating my own but I’m not sure
where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
Many thanks
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type
on several websites for about a year and am worried about switching to
another platform. I have heard very good thikngs bout
blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into
it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type
on various websites for about a year and am concerned about
switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordress
posts into it? Any kind of hepp would be greatly appreciated!
Hey there, I think your site mighut bbe having browser compatibility
issues. When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by
searching for prenuptial
This article is really a nice one it helps new net viewers,
who are wishing in favo of blogging.
Hey very interesting blog!
Thank you for some other informative site. Where elze may just I am getting thjat
kind of information written in such a perfect
means? I’ve a challenge that I am just now running on, and I’ve been on the glance
out for such information.
Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphonee 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to alll your posts!
Carry on the fantzstic work!
Hello, Neat post. There’s aan issue together with your web site in internet explorer,
would test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader
and a huge portion of other people will leave out your excellent writing because
of this problem.
I’m pretty pleased to discover this website. I want to to thank you for your
tike for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it annd i also
have you book marked to see new stuff on your site.