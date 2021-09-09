Election ads analysis 2021: The Midway Point

Illustration by Udeshi Seneviratne

The ads that you will soon see

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

Despite not having major rallies, the election ads are starting to be seen in full force on TV in an attempt to convince you to vote for their respective parties.

Almost two years after the previous Federal Election where Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party won a minority government, a lot has changed for the future of this country and the rest of the world. The Coronavirus Pandemic which began a few months after that election is still happening but hopefully will end next year so the recovery process can begin. Furthermore, the collapse of the Afghani government was like history repeating itself and the government’s evacuation of Canadian allies could influence the outcome of the Federal Election this year.

While we could have waited until the pandemic ended, the federal party leaders are going around the country to campaign. Despite not having major rallies, the election ads are starting to be seen in full force on TV in an attempt to convince you to vote for their respective parties. Here is my analysis of the ads so far as if they were films.

Trudeau’s vision for Canada might have to be revised given recent events; though the fundamental principles of the country are still the same as those summarized in the first ad the Liberals released. Epic shots of the country’s scenery, cities, and archival footage are mixed with images of the Prime Minister. Trudeau is seen talking and working with a variety of people to make the point that when major events happen, everyone should speak openly, think big ideas, and leave no one behind despite differing opinions. The new slogan: “Forward. For Everyone.” only loosely changes the slogan from the previous election.

In what might be the first time that I’ve see a candidate in an attack ad, Trudeau appears to talk about the Conservative Party’s plan to not pursue a vaccine mandate. The footage that they show in it compliments what Trudeau believes about mandatory vaccinations and encourages you to think about the values of getting the shot.

The leader of the Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole, has a similar vision except he wants to get straight to work and secure the future. They also released an epic election ad that could be shown in movie theatres. I do respect that he is a hard-working man who was in the air force for 12 years, also, he looks like an optimistic person in the commercial where we see him running; still, I don’t think he is the friendliest leader out of all the party leaders much like his predecessors in the Conservative party.

Unlike Trudeau, the NDP under Jagmeet Singh claim they want to act on issues immediately, making things better instead of saying things and breaking promises. In one ad with handheld camerawork, the NDP leader explains that the relief programs that Trudeau offered during the pandemic were influenced by his policies. In another election ad, Singh talks about his mother’s teachings while everyday families go about their days and Singh speaks to various Canadians he has met. The graphics they showed in it contrast both parties’ ideas and is a great argument for why Singh should be Prime Minister.

The ads in Québec present the same ideas but in a way that you expect in commercials from that province. So far, the Green Party has not released election ads yet and will release them soon.

With less than two weeks left in the Federal Election this year, more unexpected events could change the outcome of it again.