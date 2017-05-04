Election Ads Review: 2017 BC Provincial Election

Which ads will woo the hearts of voters?

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

The BC Provincial Election this year is one of the most important elections in the province’s history. Voters have to decide if they improve the lives of everyone in BC or keep the reputation of the province stable. Just like the ads during the 2015 Federal Election, the ads in this election will likely determine the results of the election. Thus, it’s important that voters know which ad is better than all the rest. Here are my reviews of some of the election ads in the BC Provincial Election this year, as they try to win over the fickle hearts of BC’s voters.

BC NDP—Your Premier

This ad involves John Horgan explaining the things that Christy Clark did as the Premier of BC so far. We see John walking around a Vancouver neighborhood and talking to various people in the neighborhood. It shows that John is a very friendly person and likes to have conversations with everyone. Also, it shows that he will work hard for everyday people.

BC Liberals—BC’s Working

Christy Clark thinks that the province is on the right track. In this ad, she explains the reputation of the province and how it is made possible by the creation of jobs, which boosts the economy. She knows her facts and she is very convincing when she explains them. Although she seems like a nice woman, some people do not like her because of her policies. Christy says that there are more things to be done to keep the province’s reputation stable, but it is unknown how she will do that.

BC NDP—Christy Clark’s Economy—Not Working for You

The BC NDP uses exercise to demonstrate the BC economy right now. We see a woman running on a treadmill and various facts being shown. They really want to get our hearts pumping. As more facts are shown, the treadmill speeds up and the woman tries to keep up with it until she falls off it and scrapes her arm. This shows that if these things keep on going, the province will explode and there will be a lot of people in the hospital. This is the best attack ad of the election this year.

BC Liberals—BC NDP Platform: “Simply not viable”

Some people think that the BC NDP’s election platform costs a lot of money and will lead the province to a deficit. The BC Liberals try to prove this with this attack ad. The ad uses information from two economists that they hired who are likely pro-BC Liberals, according to last week’s Leaders’ Debate. The attack ad is a typical attack that is likely not accurate because the BC NDP’s platform could help a lot of people. The Liberals need to sort themselves out if they think that Canadian voters are just going to welcome them back with open arms.

BC NDP—Commitments

The full 2 minute and 30 seconds version of this ad shows more of John Horgan being approachable and looking like a successful Premier. John goes to a basketball tournament in a school and talks to a variety of people, including a couple trying to find a house, an elderly woman who tries to live life after retirement, and a miner working outside the province. I like how the ad uses slow motion to make it look optimistic, like he’s the star of an action movie. Also, the end of it reminded me of the end of the music video of the Bruce Springsteen song We Take Care of Our Own. Maybe this means the NDP will take good care of us? Maybe things will finally be different this time? Only time—and the outcome of the election—will tell.