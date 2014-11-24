Election results in New West and Coquitlam

Compiled by Angela Espinoza, News Editor
New Westminster election results
Mayor of New Westminster: Jonathan X. Cote
By 52.94 per cent out of four candidates
Replaces four-term Mayor Wayne Wright
New Westminster City Council
All received 7.9 per cent of votes or higher out of 21 candidates
Chuck Puchmayr
Lorrie Williams
Jaimie McEvoy
Bill Harper
Patrick Johnstone
Mary Trentadue
New Westminster School District Trustees
All received over eight per cent of votes out of 13 candidates
Kelly Slade-Kerr
Jonina Campbell
MaryAnn Mortensen
Mark Gifford
Casey Cook
Michael Ewen
James Janzen
Coquitlam election results
Mayor of Coquitlam: Richard Stewart
Re-elected out of three candidates, Mayor since 2008
Coquitlam City Council
All received over six per cent of votes out of 16 candidates
Craig Hodge
Terry O’Neill
Brent Asmundson
Dennis Marsden
Teri Towner
Chris Wilson
Mae Reid
Bonita Zarrillo
Coquitlam School Board Trustees
All received over eight per cent of votes out of 24 candidates
Diane Sowden
Carol Cahoon
Chuck Denison
Barb Hobson
