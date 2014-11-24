Election results in New West and Coquitlam

Compiled by Angela Espinoza, News Editor

New Westminster election results

Mayor of New Westminster: Jonathan X. Cote

By 52.94 per cent out of four candidates

Replaces four-term Mayor Wayne Wright

New Westminster City Council

All received 7.9 per cent of votes or higher out of 21 candidates

Chuck Puchmayr

Lorrie Williams

Jaimie McEvoy

Bill Harper

Patrick Johnstone

Mary Trentadue

New Westminster School District Trustees

All received over eight per cent of votes out of 13 candidates

Kelly Slade-Kerr

Jonina Campbell

MaryAnn Mortensen

Mark Gifford

Casey Cook

Michael Ewen

James Janzen

Coquitlam election results

Mayor of Coquitlam: Richard Stewart

Re-elected out of three candidates, Mayor since 2008

Coquitlam City Council

All received over six per cent of votes out of 16 candidates

Craig Hodge

Terry O’Neill

Brent Asmundson

Dennis Marsden

Teri Towner

Chris Wilson

Mae Reid

Bonita Zarrillo

Coquitlam School Board Trustees

All received over eight per cent of votes out of 24 candidates

Diane Sowden

Carol Cahoon

Chuck Denison

Barb Hobson