Illustration by Morgan Hannah By Morgan Hannah, Contributor The Other PressThe Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.More Posts - Website lovemorgan hannahpoetryromance 0 FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinEmail The Other Press The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses. previous post Bidets and other bathroom habits