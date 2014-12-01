Endless questing in a dying world

‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ PS4 review
By Steven Cayer, Senior Columnist
5/5
To say that Dragon Age: Inquisition is a huge game would be a vast understatement. If you’re familiar with role-playing games (RPGs), you know that most of the time they’re very big and let you roam free. This is the largest, longest, and best RPG I’ve ever played.
You play as a customizable character who has come from the void with a mysterious green scar on his right hand. You can choose between being a human, dwarf, elf, and Qunari. Then you choose between being a rogue, warrior, or mage.
A breach has opened up in the sky, letting in all manner of hellish demons from within the void. That scar on your hand allows you to close off all of the small rifts around the continent of Thedas, the same place where the last two games in the series were set. Your main goal in this game is to gather as many followers as you can, hence the inquisition. The story is the weakest part of this game.
The character customization is very thorough but not too complicated. Each character has four unique skill trees that you can upgrade as you level up. The best part of this game is the overall addictive feeling that everything you do carries some weight towards the inquisition—no quest feels like it’s just thrown in. I like to think of it as having the deep, open world of Skyrim and the addictive looting of Diablo 3.
The agent system is a new feature this time around; when you help out certain people, sometimes you can convince them to join your inquisition. If they do, you can send them to different parts of the world, unlocking areas you couldn’t get to before.
If you have over 100 hours of time on your hands, get this game.
