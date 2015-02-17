Enjoy the spongy goodness

‘SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water’ review

By Steven Cayer, Senior Columnist

3/5

I have been a huge fan of SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) ever since the TV show premiered back in 1999. That’s why I was very excited to see the new movie, TheSpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, a sequel to 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

It features a greedy pirate named Burger-Beard (Antonio Banderas) who finds a magical book that can make anything happen if it’s written down in the book. Using this, he steals the super-secret Krabby Patty formula from Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) and opens a food truck-like ship. Obviously this seems like the end of the world under the sea and Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) gets wrongly accused. The movie then goes on every crazy tangent it can, involving a time machine, superpowers, the real world, and a futuristic rapping dolphin.

Be warned, if you’re not a fan, you might be put off by the wackiness involved with keeping the story going. Also the movie assumes you’re a fan because it doesn’t explain certain aspects from the show.

This movie felt like a few episodes crammed into one long episode, with minimal segues in between. Some people might say that’s a bad thing, but fans of the show might say otherwise. What annoyed me the most were the scenes out of the water. The animation was well done, but it just felt too jarring for me. Also the reactions of the humans seemed unrealistic to me.

What made this movie fan-worthy was the comedic writing throughout. No matter what age you are, you’ll find something to laugh about in this movie—I know I did, and it felt like I was seven years old again. Overall, I had a great time even though I wished it took place in the underwater city I know and love.