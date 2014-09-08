Enthused about infused water

Wading through water recipes

By Natalie Serafini, Editor-in-Chief

Tips and tricks on weight-loss invariably include suggestions to replace the alcohol, sugary juices, and sodas we consume with a lower calorie, more hydrating libation: water. Authorities generally advise the “8×8” rule, or eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, in order to stay hydrated, healthy, and happy; but the overwhelming amount of roughly two litres can make boring old water, well, boring. Infusing your waters with yummy fruits, vegetables, and herbs can make that nada water a revitalizing refreshment worth guzzling by the gallon.

The benefits of infused water are manifold, beginning with the fact that it pushes you to drink more water. MindBodyGreen.com lists several reasons drinking more water is a good idea, including greater energy, weight-loss, clearer skin, and better immunity. When it comes to weight-loss, drinking water is incomparable for those who want to burn some easy pounds, as studies have indicated that simply drinking water can help burn calories.

Quite apart from the health benefits, drinking primarily water also helps to save money. I’m not talking the $5-bottle of Evian you buy several times a day; I’m talking the free fluids you get from taps. We have several water-bottle-refill stations throughout Douglas College, and getting a reusable bottle means you never have to scrounge for change to buy water again. When you’re drinking free water instead of buying jugs of juice, or splurging on drinks at the club—or at least are doing this in moderation—you have more money in your bank.

You can also introduce some additional nutrients and numminess to maximize your water’s potential. NutritionStripped.com says that by steeping fruit in your water, you’re benefiting from “naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.” Additionally, because it isn’t a juice, “the amount of sugar and calories is negligible … You’re simply infusing the water with flavours and all-natural nutrients from the fruits, vegetables, and herbs.”

The main idea with infused water is to toss some fruit, herbs, and/or veggies into an ice-water pitcher, and let it sit for a few hours to soak up all that goodness. You can find countless recipes online, try out the recipes below, or get creative and experiment with something completely different! Top tip: I reuse the fruit in the pitcher a few times over once I’ve drunk all the water, refilling the pitcher and letting it sit longer for some lightly flavoured water.

Strawberry, basil, and lemon

With files from NatashasKitchen.com

Fill a large pitcher with ice; four – six quartered strawberries; half a lemon, sliced; and a small handful of fresh basil leaves—squeeze the basil in your hands a bit to release more of the flavour before putting it in the pitcher. Pour cold water into the pitcher, and let it sit in the fridge for at least an hour. This infused water makes for a gorgeous rosé colour once it’s been steeping for a few hours, so why not drink it out of a wine glass?

Watermelon and mint

With files from Eat-Drink-Love.com

Fill a large pitcher with ice and some sliced watermelon—for this one, I’d say use your discretion, adding more for a fruitier flavour. Next, add a small handful of fresh mint leaves, squeezing the leaves in your hands to release more flavour. Fill with cold water and let sit for at least an hour. Munch on any leftover watermelon while you wait, and then you can be “drankin’ watermelon.”