Ever you have

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer
Have you ever heard a flock
of birds, only to look up into a tree
and see it bare?
its branches imperfect, impaired
Have you ever thought that a diminished triad
sounds like it has collapsed in on itself?
What visual
does that entice?
A folded
egg? A paper airplane halfway through its making?
a child’s paper, reshaping
Have you ever seen someone
wear cowboy boots—who isn’t a cow person?
declaring their role, assertion
Have you ever wondered how long after you notice a thought
your words come out? Have you ever wondered what speeds
them up? Or delays?
What about that one phrase?
Have you ever reflected on how dystopic the word
quarantine sounded a year ago?
speaking moistly, Trudeau
Have you ever seen what seems
like someone talking to themselves
but the other person was hidden
behind
a telephone pole?
supernatural creature unseen: a troll