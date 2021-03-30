Ever you have

Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

Have you ever heard a flock

of birds, only to look up into a tree

and see it bare?

its branches imperfect, impaired

Have you ever thought that a diminished triad

sounds like it has collapsed in on itself?

What visual

does that entice?

A folded

egg? A paper airplane halfway through its making?

a child’s paper, reshaping

Have you ever seen someone

wear cowboy boots—who isn’t a cow person?

declaring their role, assertion

Have you ever wondered how long after you notice a thought

your words come out? Have you ever wondered what speeds

them up? Or delays?

What about that one phrase?



Have you ever reflected on how dystopic the word

quarantine sounded a year ago?

speaking moistly, Trudeau

Have you ever seen what seems

like someone talking to themselves

but the other person was hidden

behind

a telephone pole?

supernatural creature unseen: a troll