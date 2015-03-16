Ex-ski coach facing sex abuse charges

Bertrand Charest has been named by several women who worked with him
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
Former Quebec ski coach Bertrand Charest has received over 40 sexual abuse charges from several female skiers who previously worked with Charest.
Forty-seven charges of sex abuse involving minor athletes have piled up against Charest for his actions during a period from 1991 to 1998. He had previously been investigated in 1998 for what Alpine Canada described to CBC as, “inappropriate contact with a female member of the team.”
Despite there being enough evidence that Charest was “removed” as coach, an RCMP investigation did not result in charges at the time.
One former student reported Charest recently, which resulted in his arrest. In the days since, seven additional former athletes have reported sexual abuse crimes Charest allegedly committed in his time as coach.
Amongst other inappropriate behaviours, CBC learned Charest would forbid “boyfriends,” with one former student stating, “He said he wanted our focus and the manipulation from then on was just beyond anything I’ve ever seen.”
The women are nameless under a publication ban. Charest was to make an appearance at his bail hearing on March 16.
