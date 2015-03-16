Posted on by

Ex-ski coach facing sex abuse charges

Image by Robert Skinner

Bertrand Charest. Image by Robert Skinner

Bertrand Charest has been named by several women who worked with him

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

Former Quebec ski coach Bertrand Charest has received over 40 sexual abuse charges from several female skiers who previously worked with Charest.

Forty-seven charges of sex abuse involving minor athletes have piled up against Charest for his actions during a period from 1991 to 1998. He had previously been investigated in 1998 for what Alpine Canada described to CBC as, “inappropriate contact with a female member of the team.”

Despite there being enough evidence that Charest was “removed” as coach, an RCMP investigation did not result in charges at the time.

One former student reported Charest recently, which resulted in his arrest. In the days since, seven additional former athletes have reported sexual abuse crimes Charest allegedly committed in his time as coach.

Amongst other inappropriate behaviours, CBC learned Charest would forbid “boyfriends,” with one former student stating, “He said he wanted our focus and the manipulation from then on was just beyond anything I’ve ever seen.”

The women are nameless under a publication ban. Charest was to make an appearance at his bail hearing on March 16.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

18 comments on “Ex-ski coach facing sex abuse charges

  1. My brpther recommended I might like this blog.
    He was ttotally right. This post actually made my day. You
    cann’t imagine simply hhow much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  4. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of
    plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
    Do you know any ways to help stop content from being ripped off?
    I’d certainly appreciate it.

  6. Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared across the
    internet. Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this submit upper!
    Come on over and visit my site . Thank you =)

  7. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and
    entertaining, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently
    about. Now i’m very happy I came across this in my search
    for something concerning this.

  8. Greetings, I do think your web site could
    possibly be having browser compatibility issues.
    Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got
    some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a
    quick heads up! Apart from that, fantastic blog!

  11. Hi, I do think this is an excellent blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will return yet again since I book marked it.
    Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.

  15. Hey There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn.
    That is a very smartly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful information. Thank you for the post.
    I will definitely return.

  18. I am extremely impressed with your writing
    skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you
    modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice
    blog like this one these days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*