A social fan club
By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist
A fan club is a way for a musician to connect with their fans, and their fans to show their appreciation. It gives fans access to the latest news, tickets, and other related material. Before, you had to pay a fee to join a fan club, but now there is an app where you can join the fan clubs of some of your favourite musicians for free.
I discovered Fahlo when I looked through Ariana Grande’s website to find information about her concert The Honeymoon Tour, and when I went to the concert at Rogers Arena earlier this year. There was advertising for Fahlo, which I thought at first was the name of her fan club.
Fahlo (pronounced follow) is an app through which you can join the fan clubs of various musicians, such as Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, Usher, Tori Kelly, and 5 Seconds of Summer. The purpose of Fahlo is that it allows fans to get closer to their favourite musicians. In the app, you have access to exclusive material that you cannot find anywhere else, pre-sales of various concerts, and contests to win VIP experiences. For example, in Ariana Grande’s fan club, you can try to win a meet-and-greet experience with her before her concert by making a 30-second video about what you would do if you met her.
When you use the app, you earn coins by liking, commenting on, and sharing posts, answering questions and polls, and earning badges by doing various things. You can use the coins to unlock exclusive material, and, in some fan clubs, you can also get the musician’s merchandise.
Fahlo can also be used to activate merchandise that involves a concert tour. For example, you can use it to activate the cat ears that Ariana Grande usually wears when she performs to cause the lights in it to be in sync with the concert. One Fahlo user said that the app is a place where you will not see any negativity, so it’s perfect if you want to avoid all the trolls out there.
So, if you are a Belieber or an Arianator, this is the app to get. Fahlo is available on the App Store, Google Play and on your computer at www.fahlo.me.
