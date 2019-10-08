‘Think of all the amazing sad vibe songs they’ll make!’ fan exclaims

By Janis McMath, Assistant Editor

Local man and sadcore music enthusiast, Fhan Boi, did an interview with the Other Press on the headline-making tragedies that singer Lavender Del Rosemary has recently experienced. The singer has experienced a divorce, the death of her parents and her dog, a car accident, and a home fire. In a time of great suffering and pain for the singer, it seems that some of her diehard fans feel differently about these changes in Rosemary’s life.

“Think of all the inspiration she’ll have for her new upcoming album, Mostly Bad Poetry. The endless pit of despair is where inspiration hides,” said Fhan with no capacity for empathy.

Why does Fhan have such an interest in the genre? On this he says,

“I personally enjoy sadcore music so much because I feel that the best way to deal with my sadness is to exasperate it until it stretches to its breaking point. Sadcore music helps me do that, and the more genuine the trauma of the musician the easier it is for me to spiral downward.”

For those who are unaware, Lavender Del Rosemary is an artist that is best known for her last 2014 album, Definitely Introspective and Hard to Interpret. The album’s hit, “Senseless Metaphors,” is what brought Rosemary her fame. In an interview with sadcore magazine, Cry All About It, Rosemary said that her album Definitely Introspective and Hard to Interpret is very special to her.

“The album is sort of just my unique perspective on life. Other people definitely aren’t doing what I’m doing, but I guess I’m just an individual in that way.”

Fans everywhere aside from Fhan have been sending Lavender Del Rosemary support and love on social media. Hopefully Rosemary can recover soon and feel better so we can all feel worse while listening to her music.