Fauxroscopes (Issue 27)

Capricorn

(12/22-1/19)

Love hurts when you’re in love with a knife. It’s also embarrassing to explain to the doctor how that knife got stuck in there.

[hr]

Aquarius

(1/20-2/18)

Hi, are you single? Well, I’ve got news for you! You’re still going to be in the friend zone.

[hr]

Pisces

(2/19-3/20)

Love makes the world go ‘round. Abusive relationships make the world go counter clockwise around the sun.

[hr]

Aries

(3/21-4/19)

By the power of the planets, your future career will be a middle school janitor. You’ve always had an aptitude for cleaning up poorly spelled vandalism.  

[hr]

Taurus

(4/20-5/20)

You can be a star in my new documentary! It’s called Horoscopes and the Idiots Who Read Them. In fact, you’re being filmed right now! Yes, that fly on the wall is actually a camera.

[hr]

Gemini

(5/21-6/21)

You will have strange dreams tonight about the Angry Sun from Super Mario Brothers 3. Your dream will also have chickens with the wings of angels. It’s supposed to mean something mystical.

[hr]

Cancer

(6/22-7/22)

Good news! You have just been signed up to be a guest on Jersey Shore! Whatever you do, don’t use the hot tub there.

[hr]

Leo

(7/23-8/22)

You could spend much of your day working on end of semester projects, but more likely you’ll just end up watching reruns of Malcolm in the Middle.

[hr]

Virgo

(8/23-9/22)

If you’re single, you might want to join an online dating site. I’m sure that person brandishing that knife in her or her profile photo is very trustworthy!

[hr]

Libra

(9/23-10/22)

Today, your home will be host to an anime club. They’ll force you to watch Inuyasha all night long and make you choose your favourite pairing. You also have to fight to the death with the person that disagrees with your pairing of choice.  

[hr]

Scorpio

(10/23-11/21)

Have you been reading romance novels lately? Well, you’re going to be disappointed when you find out that real life has a lot less product placement.

[hr]

Sagittarius

(11/22-12/22)

You will earn a lot of money as a dance major if you work three shifts at Chuck E. Cheese’s. You might want to keep hand sanitizer with you at all times.

*With files from Livia Turnbull.

  9. I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any
    internet browser compatibility issues? A couple of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
    Do you have any recommendations to help fix this
    issue?

  22. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the
    layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what
    youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people
    could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only
    having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?

  34. Hey! This post couldn’t be written any better!

    Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
    He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him.
    Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

