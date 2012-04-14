Fauxroscopes (Issue 27)

Capricorn
(12/22-1/19)
Love hurts when you’re in love with a knife. It’s also embarrassing to explain to the doctor how that knife got stuck in there.
[hr]
Aquarius
(1/20-2/18)
Hi, are you single? Well, I’ve got news for you! You’re still going to be in the friend zone.
[hr]
Pisces
(2/19-3/20)
Love makes the world go ‘round. Abusive relationships make the world go counter clockwise around the sun.
[hr]
Aries
(3/21-4/19)
By the power of the planets, your future career will be a middle school janitor. You’ve always had an aptitude for cleaning up poorly spelled vandalism.
[hr]
Taurus
(4/20-5/20)
You can be a star in my new documentary! It’s called Horoscopes and the Idiots Who Read Them. In fact, you’re being filmed right now! Yes, that fly on the wall is actually a camera.
[hr]
Gemini
(5/21-6/21)
You will have strange dreams tonight about the Angry Sun from Super Mario Brothers 3. Your dream will also have chickens with the wings of angels. It’s supposed to mean something mystical.
[hr]
Cancer
(6/22-7/22)
Good news! You have just been signed up to be a guest on Jersey Shore! Whatever you do, don’t use the hot tub there.
[hr]
Leo
(7/23-8/22)
You could spend much of your day working on end of semester projects, but more likely you’ll just end up watching reruns of Malcolm in the Middle.
[hr]
Virgo
(8/23-9/22)
If you’re single, you might want to join an online dating site. I’m sure that person brandishing that knife in her or her profile photo is very trustworthy!
[hr]
Libra
(9/23-10/22)
Today, your home will be host to an anime club. They’ll force you to watch Inuyasha all night long and make you choose your favourite pairing. You also have to fight to the death with the person that disagrees with your pairing of choice.
[hr]
Scorpio
(10/23-11/21)
Have you been reading romance novels lately? Well, you’re going to be disappointed when you find out that real life has a lot less product placement.
[hr]
Sagittarius
(11/22-12/22)
You will earn a lot of money as a dance major if you work three shifts at Chuck E. Cheese’s. You might want to keep hand sanitizer with you at all times.
*With files from Livia Turnbull.
Pingback: managed
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: AR15kit
Pingback: Detroit SEO
Pingback: tania Levitra
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: child xxs gymnastics leotard
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any
internet browser compatibility issues? A couple of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any recommendations to help fix this
issue?
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: doors and windows installation
Pingback: order food denver
Pingback: VISTO DE INVESTIDOR EB5
I truly love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you create this
website yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my very own website and want to know where you got this from
or what the theme is named. Thank you!
Pingback: FastComet Coupon
Pingback: BATHTUB FAUCET
Pingback: msp hack
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the
layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what
youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people
could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only
having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Pingback: eyebrow waxing tampa
Pingback: As Melhores Dicas - Whi-Not
Pingback: KNOW MORE
Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle
Pingback: taekwondo
The Same Procedure As Every Year.
Many thanks for sharing this great post. Very interesting ideas! as always, btw
Pingback: blackhat download
Terrific work! This is the kind of info that are meant to be shared around the web.
Shame on the search engines for not positioning this submit upper!
Come on over and discuss with my site . Thank you =)
Howdy! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you
if that would be okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog
and look forward to new updates.
Pingback: stafaband
Hey! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this website on a regular
basis, this web site is actually pleasant and the users are actually
sharing pleasant thoughts.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is simply
placing the other person’s web site link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do similar
for you.
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe that this amazing site needs a great deal
more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more,
thanks for the info!