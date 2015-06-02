Fighting Fit: Enter the Dojo

Why karate gets a bad rap

By Adam Tatelman, Staff Writer

Tell your friends you study karate, and you’ll likely hear “Watch out, we got a badass over here,” Neil deGrasse Tyson pose and all. This is because most McDojos (the name I give any dojo more interested in cheap education and quick cash, than in bettering the lives of their clientele) assume the identity of karate. It is a recognizable style with a storied history here in the West, which all but guarantees a certain level of student attendance. This has led to a real laughingstock reputation which better instructors now have to suffer with.

Exhibit A: Tezuka Dojo, located at 5097 Canada Way.

At first I was impressed by the instructor’s skill—his kicks are more flexible than mine, and he’s twice my age. However, it took him three hours to lead kicking exercises because of his pontificating nature—he was pompous as ever. Of the three students in the whole class, one beginner (as indicated by his white belt), was injured by attempting a jump-kick. The instructor should have had the presence of mind to practice something less advanced at first, for the purpose of easing in new students. But instead he chose advanced techniques that resulted in one hurt student.

Exhibit B: Hawkes Martial Arts, located at 484 East Columbia Street.

My first impression of this school was the sight of 10 preteen “black belts” sparring with one another while talking about Batman movies. The bloody-nosed instructor had nothing to say about this. This lack of discipline was evident from the beginning, and although the schedule of the class was fairly structured, it lacked the military focus a karate school needs to be effective.

Both of these dojos’ websites assaulted me with imagery of Japanese Hiragana writing, quotes from Miyamoto Musashi, and endless pictures of smiling legions in white gi (the standard karate uniform)—the very definition of coming on too strong. As a rule, if a dojo asks $100 a month, promises brightly coloured belt promotions every 16 weeks, and offers karate pizza parties or babysitting services, then they’re probably interested in having a rotating clientele of children who get bored after a few months and either switch dojos or quit altogether.

Be wary of the over-decorated dojo. Shiny hardwood floors, excessive ceremony, elaborate weapons, and inspirational quotes from karate dignitaries hanging on the walls are all bad signs. Exhibits A and B posture like this because they’re trying to create an atmosphere of false authenticity and exoticism. Any instructor calling himself “sensei”should also be looked on with suspicion, unless he is in fact the oldest living member of a karate organization. If he talks down any previous experience you’ve had with another organization, walk your ass out of there.

When I practiced shotokan karate it cost me $200 a year. All the money went towards renting our space, which was absolutely bare. It taught me to be inwardly strong and outwardly humble—to persevere in the face of pain. That is karate—not colourful belts or pizza parties. Karate is learning to create a better you every day.

So, to all the McDojos out there; pack it in. You don’t get it, and you never will.