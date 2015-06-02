Fighting Fit: Enter the Dojo

Why karate gets a bad rap
By Adam Tatelman, Staff Writer
Tell your friends you study karate, and you’ll likely hear “Watch out, we got a badass over here,” Neil deGrasse Tyson pose and all. This is because most McDojos (the name I give any dojo more interested in cheap education and quick cash, than in bettering the lives of their clientele) assume the identity of karate. It is a recognizable style with a storied history here in the West, which all but guarantees a certain level of student attendance. This has led to a real laughingstock reputation which better instructors now have to suffer with.
Exhibit A: Tezuka Dojo, located at 5097 Canada Way.
At first I was impressed by the instructor’s skill—his kicks are more flexible than mine, and he’s twice my age. However, it took him three hours to lead kicking exercises because of his pontificating nature—he was pompous as ever. Of the three students in the whole class, one beginner (as indicated by his white belt), was injured by attempting a jump-kick. The instructor should have had the presence of mind to practice something less advanced at first, for the purpose of easing in new students. But instead he chose advanced techniques that resulted in one hurt student.
Exhibit B: Hawkes Martial Arts, located at 484 East Columbia Street.
My first impression of this school was the sight of 10 preteen “black belts” sparring with one another while talking about Batman movies. The bloody-nosed instructor had nothing to say about this. This lack of discipline was evident from the beginning, and although the schedule of the class was fairly structured, it lacked the military focus a karate school needs to be effective.
Both of these dojos’ websites assaulted me with imagery of Japanese Hiragana writing, quotes from Miyamoto Musashi, and endless pictures of smiling legions in white gi (the standard karate uniform)—the very definition of coming on too strong. As a rule, if a dojo asks $100 a month, promises brightly coloured belt promotions every 16 weeks, and offers karate pizza parties or babysitting services, then they’re probably interested in having a rotating clientele of children who get bored after a few months and either switch dojos or quit altogether.
Be wary of the over-decorated dojo. Shiny hardwood floors, excessive ceremony, elaborate weapons, and inspirational quotes from karate dignitaries hanging on the walls are all bad signs. Exhibits A and B posture like this because they’re trying to create an atmosphere of false authenticity and exoticism. Any instructor calling himself “sensei”should also be looked on with suspicion, unless he is in fact the oldest living member of a karate organization. If he talks down any previous experience you’ve had with another organization, walk your ass out of there.
When I practiced shotokan karate it cost me $200 a year. All the money went towards renting our space, which was absolutely bare. It taught me to be inwardly strong and outwardly humble—to persevere in the face of pain. That is karate—not colourful belts or pizza parties. Karate is learning to create a better you every day.
So, to all the McDojos out there; pack it in. You don’t get it, and you never will.
Wonderful website. A great deal of useful info here. I am sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing
in delicious. And naturally, thanks in your effort!
There is definately a great deal to know about this topic.
I love all of the points you’ve made.
Hey There. I came across your website using msn. This is a really
well written article. I am going to be sure to bookmark it and keep coming
back to read through much more of your useful information. Many thanks for
the post. I am going to certainly comeback.
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this
web site’s articles or reviews everyday along with a mug of coffee.
Asking questions are in fact good thing if you are not understanding something completely, but this post presents
fastidious understanding yet.
I’ve learn a number of perfect stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how a great deal effort you place to create this type of excellent informative
site.
Truly when someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to other users that they will
help, so here it happens.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme within our community.
Your website provided us with valuable info to be effective on. You have done an amazing job and our whole community will likely be thankful for you.
Right now it appears like Drupal is the top blogging
platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
This design is wicked! You obviously know
how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your
videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog
(well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what
you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Because the admin of this site is working, no doubt very shortly it will be well-known,
due to its feature contents.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most
of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers
to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write regarding here.
Again, awesome web site!
I am really delighted to glance at this web site posts which consists of
plenty of valuable facts, thanks for providing these kinds
of information.
You ought to take part in a competition first of the best sites on the web.
I am going to highly recommend this blog!
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I loved this article.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
After checking out a number of the blog articles on your web page,
I seriously appreciate your technique of writing a blog.
I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back in the near future.
Take a look at my web site as well and tell me your opinion.