Fighting Fit: It’s time to duel!

Bringing back the classics at ‘Academie Duello’
By Adam Tatelman, Staff Writer
In my last article, I extolled the virtues of martial arts practice as a complete form of exercise that addresses all aspects of physical conditioning. I was subsequently bombarded by a gaggle of SportSci students insisting that combat isn’t a weight-bearing exercise. To thee I say nay, for if thou wishest to strength train, try to swing yon hunk of steel for ninety minutes.
Enter Academie Duello, your one-stop shop for Renaissance combat training—and I do mean shop. The first thing you will notice when you walk in the door are the walls of merchandise: practice weapons, armour, and books on swordplay. Make no mistake, Duello is a franchise. See also the method of payment; once you complete the introductory Warrior Fundamentals course, you must pay monthly tuition to practice a set number of hours per week, and then choose which classes fill that time.
The basic fee, $139 a month, only nets you two hours a week. That isn’t much if you want to learn quickly or just enjoy the classes, so you can’t practice much unless you pay $219 a month for unlimited access. That’s not even including the $75 membership that entitles you to pay tuition in the first place, the $99 intro courses and $100-an-hour personal lessons. Students can save $20 a month—provided you sign on to a 12-month contract.
So far as finances, crack is cheaper by a wide margin and they really, really want you to buy your own set of custom armour. Some would shut the book there, but at least the rates and times are flexible. The instructors are also credible and active in the theatre community, often choreographing fights for Bard on the Beach. They regularly host a stage combat certification course, so if you’re an actor, your resumé might benefit from training at Duello.
Due to its commercial nature, I’d have trouble recommending Duello if not for its professional reputation, enthusiastic instructors, sterling safety, and the plethora of weapons to learn. They’ve got everything; poleaxes, longswords, rapiers, bows, even a Bartitsu cane-fighting course for the esoteric fighter who wants to fight like Sherlock Holmes.
In truth, Duello’s greatest virtue is its variety. Aside from the training courses, there are callisthenics-focussed conditioning sessions that add fun twists to your typical workout routine—hurling medicine balls at one another’s kite shields, for instance. There’s also a five-day Knight Camp program for the kids, so if you’ve got any children or siblings who are interested in medieval history, they might enjoy spending some time practicing the knightly virtues—sans steel, of course.
In summary, the only thing Duellois better at than swordplay is making money off a brand. Are they quacks? Hardly. The experience is an enjoyable one; it just may not be affordable for the average college student who’s already struggling to pay tuition. That said, the training is of good quality, so if it’s within your means, drop by 415 West Hastings Street.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you
know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking
issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.
Goood day! I knoow thіs iss kinda off topic nevertheleѕs I’d figurеd I’d ask.
Would yyou Ƅe interested in trading links oг maүybｅ guest writing
a blog аrticle оｒ vice-versa? My sie addrеѕses ɑ lot of the same subjects as yoᥙrѕ and I believe we could grｅatly benefit from eɑch other.
If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an email.
Ι look forward to heaгing from you! Superb blog by the way!
Basta digitar seu email abaixo e clicar no botão!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog.
You have some really great articles and I believe I would be a
good asset. If you ever want to take some of
the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog
in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested.
Many thanks!
You actualⅼy make it seem so easy with your preѕentation but I find this toⲣic to
Ƅe actᥙally something which I tһink I would never understand.
It seems too clmpleⲭ annd very broad for me. Ӏ am lookng forwaгd for your next post,
Ι’ll trｙ to get tһe hwng of it!
I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and engaging, and let
me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is an issue that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy that I came across this during my search for
something relating to this.
Hmm iѕs anyone elѕe encountering poblems with the pictures on this blоg loadіng?
I’m trying too determine if its a problem onn my end or if it’ѕ the blog.
Any suggeѕtions ould be greatly aρpreciated.
Wow, this piece of writing is good, my younger sister is
analyzing these kinds of things, thus I am going to let know her.
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate
your efforts and I am waiting for your further post thank you once again.
Sou certo adstrito dos remédios, rivotril é certo deles.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also visit this
webpage on regular basis to obtain updated from most recent gossip.
Hello, its pleasant post on the topic of media print, we all know
media is a enormous source of data.
Good replies in return of this matter with solid arguments and telling
everything about that.
Very good post. I certainly love this website.
Keep writing!
Hey! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does managing a well-established website such as yours take a lot of work?
I’m brand new to operating a blog however I do write
in my diary every day. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and
feelings online. Please let me know if you have any ideas
or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and
wanted to mention that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing for your rss feed and I am hoping you write again very soon!
Pricing for custom patches varies with every order.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it
seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!
I wsntеd to thank you for thіs wonderfuⅼ read!!
I absolutely enjoyed eveгy bit of it. I have you book-marked to check out new things you post?
Nice blog right here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you the usage of?
Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink on your host? I
desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Great article! That is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared
around the internet. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this
post higher! Come on over and seek advice from my website .
Thank you =)