Fighting Fit: Taekwon-Dodos

SC Kim trains for tournaments—and nothing else
By Adam Tatelman, Staff Writer
I practiced a little taekwondo (TKD) when I was seven-years-old, and I don’t recall liking it much. That’s probably because I never really got over that time the instructors told me the Power Rangers weren’t real. Fifteen years later, I decided it was time to pay a visit to SC Kim’s Taekwondo and recapture those early years of martial practice. Did I like it any better this time? Not really.
TKD’s reputation as the daycare of martial arts is apt, but somewhat undeserved. While it is true that many TKD practitioners start young and advance quickly, this is partly because TKD is a cultural and military tradition in Korea. Many Korean families in Canada enroll their children from a young age. Although this is certainly beneficial for teaching discipline and fitness, I would hesitate to make any teenage kids into black belts even when they are good fighters. The martial arts, like driving, are skills that require a respect and responsibility that only comes with maturity.
My first impression of SC Kim’s was mixed. The place was well-attended and stocked with expensive fighting equipment, but seeing 15-year-old kids helping to lead practice while openly deriding their subordinates put me off. “That was pretty bad,” is not a valid criticism of technique in my books. Young practitioners will usually be more interested in their own practice than aiding someone else’s, so why make them assistant instructors?
However, if you like cardio, there’s a lot of that in TKD. That, and stretching. We did five pushups in the entire class, so there is little strength conditioning. You’ll get flexible, sure, but I’ve never found head-level kicks to be very practical in a real fight. There are a few self-defence takedowns to learn, but the great focus of SC Kim’s brand of taekwondo is tournament fighting.
Don’t get me wrong—tournaments are a fine and honourable thing. But you should not promote your training as self-defence if tournament fighting is your purpose. Tournaments have referees, rules, restrictions, and rest periods. Combat does not. This is reflected in training; commercialized TKD bears little resemblance to military TKD. While I am sure the school produces well-trained tournament fighters, I would much rather have a boxer at my side in a bar brawl.
I also question the use of kick paddles in TKD training. When struck with even moderate force, a kick paddle generates a resounding smack. The kicker hears this and thinks “wow, that was a good kick,” thus overestimating himself. Then he wonders why the same kick doesn’t instantly drop a pissed-off rugby player who thinks the kicker was ogling his girlfriend. Kick a bag; this simulates a heavy opponent. If you want to practice precision, draw some dots on it and kick those.
So, is TKD effective? I don’t know, because I’ve never practiced the combat version. The practitioners at SC Kim wouldn’t even spar with me without protective tournament gear. That told me everything I needed to know. If you can’t even practice fighting without pads, what happens if you get jumped on the way home at night? “Oh, hang on a minute mister mugger, I just need to put in my mouth-guard…”
Maybe I’m bitter. After all, my day just isn’t complete if I don’t get to go a few rounds with a friend. But such are the trials of the travelling warrior. SC Kim’s Taekwondo is a high quality school if and only if you want lots of cardio and a tournament focus. Otherwise, give it a miss.
SC Kim’s is located at 4603 Kingsway and McKay, across from Metrotown in Burnaby.
Do you want to lose weight then do it the right way, check out how this women lost weight successfuly after getting to know what this site is saying, it really makes sense, here is the site
fatlosseasyy.weebly.com
After I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I receive four
emails with the exact same comment. Is there a way
you are able to remove me from that service?
Thanks a lot!
If you would like to obtain much from this post then you have to apply such strategies to
your won web site.
Remarkable! Its actually awesome paragraph, I have got much clear idea regarding from this
piece of writing.
I know this web site offers quality based articles or reviews and
extra data, is there any other website which offers these data in quality?
Hello I am so delighted I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was
searching on Yahoo for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would
just like to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so
when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up
the superb job.
Amazing! Its genuinely remarkable article, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this
piece of writing.
I’m very pleased to find this page. I want to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!!
I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have
you saved as a favorite to see new things in your website.
It’s awesome to visit this site and reading the views of all mates regarding this article,
while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it
up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later.
Many thanks
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on.
Any recommendations?
I just like the valuable information you provide on your
articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check once more here regularly.
I’m reasonably certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
These are really wonderful ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some pleasant factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
This article provides clear idea for the newest visitors of blogging, that actually how
to do blogging.
Good day! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through
your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects?
Thanks!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous
blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your website?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?