Fighting Fit: Taekwon-Dodos

SC Kim trains for tournaments—and nothing else

By Adam Tatelman, Staff Writer

I practiced a little taekwondo (TKD) when I was seven-years-old, and I don’t recall liking it much. That’s probably because I never really got over that time the instructors told me the Power Rangers weren’t real. Fifteen years later, I decided it was time to pay a visit to SC Kim’s Taekwondo and recapture those early years of martial practice. Did I like it any better this time? Not really.

TKD’s reputation as the daycare of martial arts is apt, but somewhat undeserved. While it is true that many TKD practitioners start young and advance quickly, this is partly because TKD is a cultural and military tradition in Korea. Many Korean families in Canada enroll their children from a young age. Although this is certainly beneficial for teaching discipline and fitness, I would hesitate to make any teenage kids into black belts even when they are good fighters. The martial arts, like driving, are skills that require a respect and responsibility that only comes with maturity.

My first impression of SC Kim’s was mixed. The place was well-attended and stocked with expensive fighting equipment, but seeing 15-year-old kids helping to lead practice while openly deriding their subordinates put me off. “That was pretty bad,” is not a valid criticism of technique in my books. Young practitioners will usually be more interested in their own practice than aiding someone else’s, so why make them assistant instructors?

However, if you like cardio, there’s a lot of that in TKD. That, and stretching. We did five pushups in the entire class, so there is little strength conditioning. You’ll get flexible, sure, but I’ve never found head-level kicks to be very practical in a real fight. There are a few self-defence takedowns to learn, but the great focus of SC Kim’s brand of taekwondo is tournament fighting.

Don’t get me wrong—tournaments are a fine and honourable thing. But you should not promote your training as self-defence if tournament fighting is your purpose. Tournaments have referees, rules, restrictions, and rest periods. Combat does not. This is reflected in training; commercialized TKD bears little resemblance to military TKD. While I am sure the school produces well-trained tournament fighters, I would much rather have a boxer at my side in a bar brawl.

I also question the use of kick paddles in TKD training. When struck with even moderate force, a kick paddle generates a resounding smack. The kicker hears this and thinks “wow, that was a good kick,” thus overestimating himself. Then he wonders why the same kick doesn’t instantly drop a pissed-off rugby player who thinks the kicker was ogling his girlfriend. Kick a bag; this simulates a heavy opponent. If you want to practice precision, draw some dots on it and kick those.

So, is TKD effective? I don’t know, because I’ve never practiced the combat version. The practitioners at SC Kim wouldn’t even spar with me without protective tournament gear. That told me everything I needed to know. If you can’t even practice fighting without pads, what happens if you get jumped on the way home at night? “Oh, hang on a minute mister mugger, I just need to put in my mouth-guard…”

Maybe I’m bitter. After all, my day just isn’t complete if I don’t get to go a few rounds with a friend. But such are the trials of the travelling warrior. SC Kim’s Taekwondo is a high quality school if and only if you want lots of cardio and a tournament focus. Otherwise, give it a miss.

SC Kim’s is located at 4603 Kingsway and McKay, across from Metrotown in Burnaby.