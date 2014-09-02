Posted on by

Film festival presents free screening at Douglas College

ARTS_VLAFF

VLAFF offers film with director Q-and-A

By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor

The 12th annual Vancouver Latin American Film Festival (VLAFF) is now playing at various theatres and post-secondary campuses across the Greater Vancouver area, including Douglas College’s New Westminster campus. Students, faculty, and members of the community are invited to a free screening of the Chilean drama, Illiterate in lecture theatre 2201 at 2:30 p.m. on September 4.

“The film is called Illiterate and it says there are many ways of being illiterate in this world. For a university crowd to reflect on what is literacy, how do we learn, how do we teach—those are themes that are present in the film,” said Ruth Mandujano-Lopez, a Modern Languages instructor at Douglas College.

“It’s a good opportunity for the public to open their minds to other stories that are different and the same because we are all humans and we share so many things,” she said.

Illiterate director Moisés Sepúlveda will be at the screening to present the film and take questions from the audience. Last year’s screening of Nothing More attracted about a hundred guests and concluded with a 30-minute discussion with the director, Juan Carlos Cremata Malberti.

“Last year, we started hosting the director as well, and I think that’s an interesting extra element because it’s not only watching the film but having that chance to speak with the director who made the film,” Mandujano-Lopez said.

Mandujano-Lopez initiated the VLAFF film screening after she invited the VLAFF director, Christian Sida-Valenzuela, to speak to her class and he brought a short film as part of his presentation.

“He presented it to the class and then he discussed it. People were really excited about it. That’s when I said, ‘Wait a minute. There’s a lot of potential here.’ I started asking him for a couple of films to show in my own classes and then we said, ‘Why don’t we just make it more formal and be part of the festival?’”

That was how, three years ago, the Douglas College free VLAFF screening was created with financial support from the Language, Literature, and Performing Arts department. This makes Douglas College one of only three post-secondary institutions involved in showing VLAFF screenings, alongside Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia.

For those interested in attending other screenings at this year’s VLAFF, festival director Sida-Valenzuela recommends the Argentinean comedy Lion’s Heart (September 6) and the Uruguayan animation AninA (September 7). More information about the films and festival tickets is available at vlaff.org

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

17 comments on “Film festival presents free screening at Douglas College

  1. Howdy! I was able to have sworn I’ve visited this
    amazing site before but after going through a number of the posts I realized it’s a new
    comer to me. Regardless, I’m certainly pleased I stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!

  2. I think what you typed was actually very reasonable.
    However, what about this? suppose you composed a catchier post
    title? I am not saying your information isn’t solid, however what if you
    added a title that makes people want more? I mean The Other Press | Film festival presents free
    screening at Douglas College is kinda plain. You might look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create article titles to grab viewers interested.
    You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to grab people excited about what you’ve written. Just
    my opinion, it could make your posts a little livelier.

  5. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found
    that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
    I will be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people
    will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  6. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your
    blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog
    posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds
    and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

  9. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and
    you are just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here,
    really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
    You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it
    smart. I can not wait to read much more from you.
    This is really a terrific web site.

  10. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.

    I will make sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will
    come back in the future. I want to encourage one
    to continue your great job, have a nice morning!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*