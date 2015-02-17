Follow an artist’s journey at the Amelia Douglas Gallery.

New exhibit showcases artist’s life and career
By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor
This month in the Amelia Douglas Gallery, visitors are welcomed into a journey with the work of artist Paul Burgoyne. The exhibit, Journey, will feature a variety of art that reflects Burgoyne’s life as an artist and will be on display from February 19 to March 10 in the Amelia Douglas Gallery at Douglas College.
“Journey is an appropriate title for the exhibit given that it is the title of my most important work,” Burgoyne wrote to the Other Press, explaining that the conceptual art piece was inspired by the death of a close childhood friend and the memories and emotions one leaves behind. “In the case of the exhibit, I have used the title to imply an introspection examining my journey as an artist.”
Over the years, Burgoyne has created an eclectic series of artwork, with varying themes and styles. Being confined by a commercial gallery’s need for a themed exhibit can be difficult with such a collection, which is why Burgoyne appreciates that the Amelia Douglas Gallery has allowed him the chance to showcase a variety of works from his career.
“I am able to exhibit a variety of genres and seemingly unrelated works, which in my opinion is far more stimulating for the audience and emphasizes the experimental nature of my work,” he wrote. “I intend to show works that will challenge the audience to look beneath and beyond.”
Burgoyne came to the attention of the Amelia Douglas Gallery after his wife, Manuela Costantino, a Douglas College employee, talked about his artwork to colleagues and encouraged him to submit an application to the gallery.
“I hope I earned my spot and I am grateful to the selection committee for choosing me to exhibit,” he wrote.
For Burgoyne, art is about creating content that is personally meaningful instead of just painting an attractive image. It is also a way for him to cope with life’s difficulties and escape from reality, such as dealing with severe dyslexia as a child during the 1950s and ’60s.
“Art became my secure place, where I could escape my dismal failures and the confusion of the outside world,” he wrote. “I guess what I like the most about creating art is that it allows me to forget about the rigours of daily life.”
Burgoyne hopes that visitors to the gallery can reflect on their own talents while joining him on a journey through the art featured in the exhibit.
“I hope that everyone, particularly students, at Douglas College takes the time to visit my exhibit with the knowledge that we all share similar creative skills in roughly the same proportions and apply them to all our endeavours,” he wrote. “We may not even recognize those instances when and where we are applying our creativity, but one’s willingness to do so, regardless of their vocation, may be what separates the average from the gifted.”
To learn more about Burgoyne and his work, check out his website at BurgoyneFineArt.com.
The Journey exhibit will be on display until March 10 at the Amelia Douglas Gallery, located on the fourth floor of the Douglas College New Westminster campus.
Quality articles is the crucial to invite the users to go to see the web
site, that’s what this website is providing.
Thank you for writing this.
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article. I wanted to write a little comment to
support you.
I love reading through an article that can make people think.
Also, thank you for allowing for me to comment!
Thomas Müⅼler, the 21-year-old German footballer, reϲeives the Golden Boot
for the best player of the tournament. Yoս should work with an experienced medical professional.
Tһe ones I use and I suggest using aгe absent the parabens, sulfites,
synthetic fragrancеs, genetically mⲟԀified organisms (GΜOs) and triclosan tһat are found in most any beauty proԁuct.
If you desire to improve your knowledge only keep visiting this web site and be updated with
the hottest information posted here.
Below is given paragraph says how to message a girl.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate
to this outstanding blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and
adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this website with
my Facebook group. Chat soon!
Greetings! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to
give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading your blog posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects?
Thanks a ton!
Tremendous issues here. I’m very happy to see your article.
Thanks so much and I am having a look ahead to contact you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
I read this paragraph completely concerning the comparison of latest and preceding
technologies, it’s awesome article.
Find out what she thinks she looks sexiest wearing.
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article
like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me.
In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will
be a lot more useful than ever before.
Mais il n’est pas à la hauteur, même en Super Saiyan.
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your
site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended
up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found
what I hoped for before you know it in the
least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those
who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your customer to
communicate. Nice task.
A big thanks to for help with my trashy caffeinated romance novella.
Dorothy Danner directed the show, and Joseph Mechavich served as conductor.
Though so far as I can tell, it’s just an asinine method of advertising DLC.
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. This is a very neatly written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your helpful information. Thank you for the post.
I’ll certainly return.
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Wow, marvelous blog structure! How long have you ever been running
a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The total glance of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content material!
constantly i used to read smaller content that also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this
piece of writing which I am reading at this time.
I drop a comment whenever I especially enjoy a article on a site or
if I have something to contribute to the discussion. It is a result of
the fire displayed in the article I looked at. And on this article The Other Press |
Follow an artist’s journey at the Amelia Douglas Gallery.
I was actually excited enough to write a commenta response :
-P I do have a couple of questions for you if you tend not to mind.
Could it be simply me or does it appear like some of the comments appear as if they are coming from brain dead people?
😛 And, if you are writing on other online social sites, I’d like to follow
everything fresh you have to post. Could you make a list all
of all your social sites like your linkedin profile, Facebook
page or twitter feed?
It’s really scary.. most of the islands are dark so
itt really is a extremely, quite frightening,” he mentioned
Best 20+ paper shredder ideas on pinterest.
VÍDEOS EXCLUSIVOS ~~>> ACESSO IMEDIATO!
Very descriptive blog, I likd tha bit. Will thre be
a part 2?
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post
is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You are amazing! Thanks!
Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make
my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme.
Thank you
This design is wicked! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic
job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Hello, yup this article is actually nice and I have learned lot of things from it
about blogging. thanks.
Hеlⅼo, i think that i saѡ you visited my weƄ ssite thus i got herｅ to ɡo Ƅack the want?.I’m trying
to in finding things to improve my web site!I suppose
its adequate to use a few of yoᥙr ideas!!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really
well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks
for the post. I’ll certainly return.
I got this web page from my friend who told me about
this website and at the moment this time I am browsing this web site
and reading very informative articles or reviews at
this place.