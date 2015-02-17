Follow an artist’s journey at the Amelia Douglas Gallery.

New exhibit showcases artist’s life and career

By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor

This month in the Amelia Douglas Gallery, visitors are welcomed into a journey with the work of artist Paul Burgoyne. The exhibit, Journey, will feature a variety of art that reflects Burgoyne’s life as an artist and will be on display from February 19 to March 10 in the Amelia Douglas Gallery at Douglas College.

“Journey is an appropriate title for the exhibit given that it is the title of my most important work,” Burgoyne wrote to the Other Press, explaining that the conceptual art piece was inspired by the death of a close childhood friend and the memories and emotions one leaves behind. “In the case of the exhibit, I have used the title to imply an introspection examining my journey as an artist.”

Over the years, Burgoyne has created an eclectic series of artwork, with varying themes and styles. Being confined by a commercial gallery’s need for a themed exhibit can be difficult with such a collection, which is why Burgoyne appreciates that the Amelia Douglas Gallery has allowed him the chance to showcase a variety of works from his career.

“I am able to exhibit a variety of genres and seemingly unrelated works, which in my opinion is far more stimulating for the audience and emphasizes the experimental nature of my work,” he wrote. “I intend to show works that will challenge the audience to look beneath and beyond.”

Burgoyne came to the attention of the Amelia Douglas Gallery after his wife, Manuela Costantino, a Douglas College employee, talked about his artwork to colleagues and encouraged him to submit an application to the gallery.

“I hope I earned my spot and I am grateful to the selection committee for choosing me to exhibit,” he wrote.

For Burgoyne, art is about creating content that is personally meaningful instead of just painting an attractive image. It is also a way for him to cope with life’s difficulties and escape from reality, such as dealing with severe dyslexia as a child during the 1950s and ’60s.

“Art became my secure place, where I could escape my dismal failures and the confusion of the outside world,” he wrote. “I guess what I like the most about creating art is that it allows me to forget about the rigours of daily life.”

Burgoyne hopes that visitors to the gallery can reflect on their own talents while joining him on a journey through the art featured in the exhibit.

“I hope that everyone, particularly students, at Douglas College takes the time to visit my exhibit with the knowledge that we all share similar creative skills in roughly the same proportions and apply them to all our endeavours,” he wrote. “We may not even recognize those instances when and where we are applying our creativity, but one’s willingness to do so, regardless of their vocation, may be what separates the average from the gifted.”

To learn more about Burgoyne and his work, check out his website at BurgoyneFineArt.com.

The Journey exhibit will be on display until March 10 at the Amelia Douglas Gallery, located on the fourth floor of the Douglas College New Westminster campus.