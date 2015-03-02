Food for thought

Over the last few years, I’ve had a relationship with food that seems perpetually in flux. When I was 17, I became a pescatarian because I read it was more environmentally friendly to not eat meat. Indeed, in Eating Animals, Jonathan Safran Foer notes that factory farming is more detrimental to the environment than driving; PETA states that “A staggering 51 per cent or more of global greenhouse-gas emissions are caused by animal agriculture, according to a report published by the Worldwatch Institute.”
One year later, I took a class on philosophy and ethics with one of Douglas College’s own fantastic professors, Marilyn Kane. I credit this class and Kane with convincing me to become a vegetarian and cut out seafood.
This is partly because I realized I’d been arbitrarily drawing a line between the intelligent pigs, cows, and dogs I did not want to eat, and intelligent fish, although I never really bought the assertion that “fish don’t feel pain.”
Two years later, I went back to including fish in my diet. I’ve also, on occasion, indulged in non-vegan gravy, and turkey at Thanksgiving. My flip-flopping has caused me to consider what sort of an animal- and environmentally friendly diet I can maintain.
Making ethical choices is difficult, and it’s why I’ve so often strayed from vegetarianism. The choice to be a pescatarian, vegetarian, or vegan is difficult because it’s ideally longterm, if not lifelong. While it isn’t impossible to grill eggplant at a barbecue, or pass on turkey at Boxing Day, it can be hard; it’s a commitment, a choice you make every time you choose not to eat meat.
Forms of vegetarianism are also extremely political, although increasingly normalized. Something I’ve found over the four some-odd years that I’ve leaned away from an omnivore diet is that people really do not want to hear about animal treatment. While I understand this preference to not pull back the curtain, it’s frustrating to me: it’s a cop-out from making an informed decision on something that affects everyone every day.
Here are some facts:
A staggering percentage—the vast majority—of farming is factory farming, which employs inhumane methods. We’re all aware in the backs of our minds what this entails: small quarters; a lack of exposure to the outdoors; maltreatment, if not deliberate cruelty. Practices to improve efficiency and ensure that meat is pristine include cutting off the ends of turkeys’ and chickens’ beaks, “to prevent them from attacking each other in their crowded, unnatural conditions. No anesthesia or painkiller is used,” as LiberationBC.org reports.
Although ideally we might opt for organic, free-range animals, these are industry terms which have all but lost their meaning. As LiberationBC.org states, “The first thing that one needs to know about labels such as ‘free-range,’ ‘free-run,’ ‘cage-free,’ and ‘natural,’ is that legally, they mean very little. There are no laws specifying what these labels constitute, and hence, no third-party certification to ensure that rules are followed.”
Commercial fishing is the brethren of factory farming: PETA reports that “90 per cent of large fish populations have been exterminated in the past 50 years.” This isn’t because we’re eating fish with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but in part because of “bycatch.” Bycatch are the animals (from sharks, to birds, to porpoises, and everything in between) that are accidentally caught due to the wide nets that are cast; these animals often die in the nets, and are thrown back—reportedly 85 per cent of the catch in shrimp trawling is bycatch, and is disposed of.
I don’t fault anyone for their dietary choices. There are a variety of reasons someone might choose not to go vegetarian; and many point out that factory farming, while undeniably cruel, might be inevitable in order to feed our ever-growing populations. I’m still figuring out what I’ll do with my diet, although I’m leaning towards selective and ethical pescatarianism. These are lifelong decisions we all negotiate with, based on where we are in life and what research we do. If you want to learn more about the subject, I highly recommend starting with the aforementioned Eating Animals.
Hello gorgeous,
Natalie Serafini
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He used to be totally right.
This submit actually made my day. You cann’t believe just how much time I had spent
for this info! Thank you!
At this time it appears like Movable Type is the best
blogging platform out there right now. (from
what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if
you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hello! I’ve been following your site for a long time
now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Tx!
Just wanted to mention keep up the great job!
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided
to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love
the information you present here and can’t wait to take a
look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, very good site!
Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a information! present here at this web site, thanks
admin of this website.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you hire
someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my
own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thank you
Touche. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the good work.
It all depends on the type of motor you are trying to cool and how much
heat is being generated inside of it. ‘ Locksmiths can also give genuine suggestions on the kind
of security systems which should be installed.
Services include lock changes, lock change,
lock replacement, lock rekeying, security safes, grilles and gates and gates.
magnificent issues altogether, you simply won a brand new reader.
What could you recommend about your put up that you just made a few days in the
past? Any positive?
Saved as a favorite, I like your web site!
Touche. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great spirit.
A mix of exercise as well as a proper diet will assist you to lose those unwanted pounds.
I think how the best treatment for ED dilemma is preventing the things
which might cause it. Here are some tips to begin your Erectile Dysfunction Holistic Treatment.
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this web site; this
weblog consists of remarkable and genuinely good data for visitors.
I seldom leave a response, however i did a few searching and wound up here The Other Press | Food for thought.
And I do have a couple of questions for you if you do not mind.
Could it be just me or does it give the impression like some of the comments appear like they are left by brain dead folks?
😛 And, if you are posting at additional sites, I would like to
follow everything fresh you have to post. Would you list of all of your public sites like your twitter feed, Facebook
page or linkedin profile?
I have read several good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how a lot effort you set to make this sort of fantastic informative website.
Hello there I am so excited I found your blog, I really found you
by mistake, while I was looking on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for
a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love
the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the
moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
a lot more, Please do keep up the superb work.
Hi there to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this site, and
your views are good in support of new visitors.
Dr. Vinson, the nutritionist who was on the show with him, did
his study using LifeExtensionCoffeeGenic Green Coffee Infusion you can find on The only difficulty is you can just
get it in 400 mgs.there, so you take more of it and it gets more expensive.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
Everything is very open with a very clear
description of the issues. It was truly informative. Your website
is extremely helpful. Thanks for sharing!
Hello there! This article couldn’t be written much better!
Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I will send this
information to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a very good read.
Thanks for sharing!
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am
a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are looking to
trade strategies with others, why not shoot me an e-mail if
interested.
It’s amazing designed for me to have a web site, which is good for my
experience. thanks admin gamefly 3 month free trial
I really like what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work
and coverage! Keep up the great works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
Right now it appears like Expression Engine is
the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Wow, this piece of writing is pleasant, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, thus I am going to inform her.
Gamefly 3 month free trial
Nice to be visiting your blog once more. Nice this post.
Thanks for sharing.
I was recommended this web site by way of my cousin. I’m
no longer sure whether this put up is written by
means of him as no one else recognize such detailed about my
difficulty. You are wonderful! Thank you!
Hello there! I simply wish to provide you with a huge thumbs up to the
great information you possess here about this post.
I am returning to your online site to get more soon.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get
setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Kudos
Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim
that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing on your augment or even I achievement you get admission to persistently fast.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skkilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I’ve shared your site in my socual networks!
Hello! I’ve been reading your web site for a while now and
finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout
out from Humble Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the good job!
I’m extremely inspired with your writing talents and also with the structure in your weblog.
Is this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a great weblog like this one these days..
Hi, just wanted to tell you, I looved this article.
It waas inspiring. Keep on posting!
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Maintain the amazing
spirit.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you scripting this write-up in addition to the
other parts of the site is extremely good.
It iѕ the opposite of détournement, іn wҺicҺ images and otһeг cultural artifacts arе appropriated fгom mainstream sources аnd repurposed
wth radical intentions.
Having гead this I bᥱlieᴠed it was really enlightening.
I appreciate you spendіng sоme time and enerɡʏ to
put this informative article together. І once
again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
bookmarked!!, I love you webb site!
In the 2nd component of the talk a big client signed up with
FBe on phase to make the case for Facebook projects.
I�m impгessed, I must say. Rarely do I come across ɑ blog that�s
both еducative and engaging, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
The іssue is an issᥙe that not enough folks are speaking іntelligently about.
I’m very happy I came аcross this in my hunt for something concerning thіs.
I’m extremely inspired together with your writing talents as well as with the format for your weblog.
Is this a paid subject or did you customize it your self?
Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it’s rare
to see a nice weblog like this one these days..
Hi, yeah this post is really fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.