Football Fever: CFL preview

By Eric Wilkins, Staff Writer
The long off-season is over and done with. Training camp has finished up. The preseason is in the rear-view mirror. Rosters are set. The CFL regular season is set to kick off.
There were some big moves over the break that have given several teams a new look, so, without further ado, here’s your cheat sheet for the start of the regular season.
[hr]
East Division
Montreal Alouettes
For years and years, the name synonymous with the Als has been Anthony Calvillo. This year is no different. The ancient gunslinger is hanging in there for another season or two yet, and didn’t seem to be slowing down last year at all, putting up the most passing yards in the league and tying for the touchdown lead. He has lost one of his top wide receivers, Kerry Watkins, to retirement, but the Montreal offence still looks to be as explosive as ever. With the ever impressive Jamel Richardson catching passes and the league’s leading rusher from last year, Brandon Whittaker, in the backfield, defences will have to be wary.
On defence, the Als have said goodbye to several familiar faces, most notably along their d-line. Anwar Stewart and Eric Wilson were disruptive forces in the trenches, but Montreal did manage to bring in former BC Lion Aaron Hunt to plug the hole. The rest of the defence has the potential to be solid, but they need to avoid last season’s injury disasters if they want to stand any chance.
[hr]
Toronto Argonauts
How do you go from cellar dweller to Grey Cup contender? Add an all-star pivot. In the most curious move of the off-season, the Argos managed to get their hands on ex-Edmonton Eskimo Ricky Ray for essentially nothing. One can’t help but think that owner David Braley was throwing his weight around to get this deal done. Cynicism points to the league forcing this trade through in order to make Toronto relevant again. If any QB can make the double blue look like a football team again, it’s Ray. Coming with him from Edmonton is wideout, Jason Barnes, who should help Ray settle in. With Andre Durie and Chad Owens catching the ball, and Cory Boyd carrying the rock, the offence has a chance to be something special. But again, it all comes down to Ray. If the o-line collapses on him, or he can’t find his form, it’ll be another long season in the centre of the universe.
On defence the Argos have the impressive Ricky Foley and Ronald Flemons as the focal points of their line. Jason Pottinger will need to have a great season in the linebacking corps to hold the D together since the secondary is almost entirely brand new. Outside of Jordan Younger, the Argos look set to employ several CFL rookies. Could be a train wreck.
[hr]
Hamilton Tiger Cats
The Ti-Cats have a fresh (or different, at least) face at the helm. The aging Henry Burris joins the team in a switcheroo with the Stampeders that sent Kevin Glenn the other way. The other big name featured on offence is big-name free agent, Andy Fantuz. While the other huge signing for Hamilton, Martell Mallett, is injured for the year, Avon Cobourne will step right in to fill the hole in the backfield. Burris can be a streaky QB, but he has the weapons in Hamilton to turn this offence into a juggernaut. Look for him to be jacked up for all the Stamps games this year.
The defence’s strength once again will be its linebackers. Jamall Johnson, Renauld Williams, and Markeith Knowlton are joined by former Argo, Kevin Eiben. As usual, be prepared for commentators to be noting all season long, “…and Johnson and Knowlton are former BC Lions…” No, really? The secondary looks to be set, with Geoff Tisdale joining the club in a trade. The d-line may be a bit suspect at the moment, but can lean on the outstanding linebacking unit as a crutch.
[hr]
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Last year’s Grey Cup finalists face a real mountain to climb if they want to get back to the big dance. As usual, protecting Buck Pierce is first priority. One more crushing hit and I’m genuinely afraid for that man’s life. Probably not a good time to mention that their offensive line doesn’t look very solid this year. Add in the fact that starting running back Chris Garrett is injured for the year, his replacement is Bloi-Dei Dorzon (who?), and the only recognizable receiver is Terrence Edwards, and it looks to be a rough year for the Bombers.
On defence, Odell Willis, Doug Brown, Joe Lobendahn, and Clint Kent are gone. It’s safe to say that Swaggerville has left town. Jovon Johnson leads a decent secondary, and Pierre Luc-Labbe is now the key to the linebacking corps. The D will be fine, but don’t look for a BC-Winnipeg Grey Cup repeat.
[hr]
West Division
BC Lions
The Grey Cup Champs had an incredible squad last year, and this year, they may even be better. With CFL MVP Travis Lulay still leading the offensive unit, and running back Andrew Harris with a real season under his belt, the sky is the limit. Throw in Arland Bruce, Geroy Simon, Shawn Gore, and Akeem Foster as receivers, and you’ve got one terrifying group. The o-line picked up Patrick Kabongo in the off-season, and training camp has already showed that the club has some depth there. Be ready for another year of seeing a high-flying offence in BC.
On defence the secondary managed to get even better. Lin-J Shell and ballhawk, Byron Parker join the team from the Argos as outstanding additions. The linebackers took a bit of a hit when Solomon Elimimian took off for the NFL, but Adam Bighill should fill in nicely. If he doesn’t, James Yurichuk will be chomping at the bit. The defensive line lost Aaron Hunt and Brent Johnson, but the unit has enough depth to weather these two losses. A Grey Cup repeat may be on the books.
[hr]
Calgary Stampeders
A new era begins in Calgary this season. Henry Burris is gone. Drew Tate is now the man behind centre, and Kevin Glenn fills the backup role. Tate showed well at times near the end of last season, but will need to prove that it wasn’t just a fluke. Nik Lewis and Romby Bryant lead the receiving corps this year, and Jon Cornish gets the official nod at running back now that Joffrey Reynolds is gone. The pieces are there. Tate just needs to make sure he can hold it together.
On defence the Stamps look pretty set. The key addition of Joe Lobendahn in the middle of the linebackers will solidify the D. Newcomer Fred Bennett had three picks in preseason and appears to be a good pickup for the squad. The defensive line is respectable and shouldn’t hold the team back.
[hr]
Saskatchewan Roughriders
It could be a long one in the Prairies this year. Darian Durant has looked like a shell of his former self both last season, and in preseason this year. He may not have anything left in the tank. With the talented trio of Rob Bagg, Chris Getzlaf, and Weston Dressler running routes, Durant doesn’t have to be great, he just has to get it out there. Fortunately for the Roughriders pivot, the offensive line received some much-needed help in the form of Dominic Picard, Brendon Labatte, and Ben Heenan over the off-season so he may manage to stay on his feet this year.
On defence, the Roughriders are a bit of a mess. Odell Willis was brought in from Winnipeg to shore up the defensive line, but the secondary and linebackers are far from intimidating. When Tristan Jackson and Shomari Williams are your ‘stars’ there may be a slight problem. Don’t expect much from Saskatchewan this year.
[hr]
Edmonton Eskimos
The head-scratching move of the offseason is what is going to do in the poor Eskies. With no Ricky Ray at the helm, the offence will have serious issues. Steven Jyles is no Ray. He’s not even a poor man’s Casey Printers. Greg Carr joins the solid wide receiving group, and one can only imagine the kind of damage Ray could have done with one more weapon like Carr last year. At running back, Jerome Messam has flown the coop to the south, and it’s down to Hugh Charles and Calvin McCarty. Neither of whom are bad options.
On defence, Rashad Jeanty rejoins the Eskies after several years in the NFL and is a welcome addition to the defensive front four. Mark Restelli is gone from the linebacking group, but Clint Kent (recently cut by the Bombers) is a fortunate surprise. The secondary isn’t name brand stuff, but it’ll keep Edmonton in games.
Howdy are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying
to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Superb website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of online community where I
can get opinions from other experienced people that
share the same interest. If you have any suggestions,
please let me know. Many thanks!
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who has been conducting a little research on this.
And he actually bought me dinner because I stumbled upon it for
him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this issue here on your blog.
Appreciation to my father who stated to me about this weblog, this weblog is
actually awesome.
Howdy, I believe your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I take a look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening
in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I just
wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other than that, fantastic
website!
Thankfulness to my father who informed me regarding this website, this blog is truly awesome.
Thᥱre’s cеrtainly a ցreat deal tⲟ finnd out аbout this issue.
I liқе all of tthe pointѕ you’vе made.
You should take part in a contest for one of the greatest blogs on the internet.
I will recommend highly this website!
I am continuously browsing online for ideas
that may benefit me. And I have discovered yours.
Appreciate it!
Pingback: Bigo Web
Excellent article. I’m experiencing a few of these issues as well..
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
a few months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
Hi and thanks for the actual blog post ive been recently searching about this
particular advice on-line for sum hours these
days. thanks.
I feel like I’m constantly looking for interesting things to read about many different subjects, but I have the ability to include your blog amongst
what i read every day mainly because you’ve got powerful entries that I enjoy.
Hoping there are much more incredible material coming!
I truly enjoyed this. It was incredibly educational as well as helpful.
I will return to examine on new posts.
excellent submit, very informative. I wonder why the other experts off this sector don’t realize this.
You must proceed your writing. I’m confident, youu have a great readers’ base already!
Helpful post. I’ll be sticking around to uncover much more from you guys.
Many thanks!
Certains appareils à charge guidée sont évolutifs, ils permettent l’ajout de matériel de musculation supplémentaire.
I used to be able to find good info from your content.
Pingback: REVIEWS 2016
It’s awesome for me to have a web page, which is good in support of my know-how.
thanks admin
Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
be ok. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and
look forward to new posts.
Pretty nice post. I just came across your blog and wished
to state that I’ve truly loved surfing around your
blog posts. All things considered I’ll be subscribing in your
feed and I’m hoping you write once more soon!
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not
sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about
my trouble. You’re amazing! Thanks!
Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, very good blog!
I am extremely inspired with your writing talents and also with the
layout on your weblog. Is that this a paid subject matter
or did you modify it your self? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to look a nice weblog like this
one today..
Si procuráis buenos campamentos de verano, la primera cosa que
debéis hacer es seleccionar el aspecto geográfico.
Hey there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all
your posts! Carry on the excellent work!
What’s up everybody, here every person is sharing these kinds of experience, therefore it’s good to read this webpage, and I used to visit this
webpage everyday.
Thank you, I have recently been looking for information about this subject for ages and yours is
the best I have came upon till now. However, what
in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure in regards
to the supply?
Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You’ve performed a great job. I will certainly digg it and in my opinion recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Thanks very nice blog!
RL
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have
any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of
hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good
content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Good day I am so glad I found your website, I really found you by error,
while I was looking on Digg for something else, Nonetheless
I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a incredible post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I dont have time to read through it all at the moment but I have book-marked
it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more,
Please do keep up the awesome work.
Remarkable issues here. I am very satisfied to look your article.
Thank you so much and I’m having a look ahead to contact you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
For latest news you have to pay a quick visit web
and on the web I found this web site as a most excellent web page for most up-to-date updates.
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the great spirit.
creditos rapidos sin papeles
I’m really experiencing the design and layout of your respective website.
It’s an incredibly easy about the eyes rendering it
considerably more pleasant in my opinion in the future here and visit more regularly.
Have you hire out a developer to generate your theme? Excellent work!
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable know-how regarding unpredicted emotions.
I’m amazed, I actually have to admit. Rarely will i
encounter a blog that’s both educative and amusing, and let me tell
you, you have hit the nail around the head.
The issue is an issue that insufficient people are speaking
intelligently about. Now i’m very happy I discovered this during my
hunt for something regarding this.
I have been surfing online greater than three hours as of late,
but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s lovely price enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will
be a lot more useful than ever before.
I am extremely impressed together with your writing skills and also with the layout on your own weblog.
Could this be a paid theme or have you customize
it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to discover a great blog such as this one these days.
Having read this I believed it was really informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this informative
article together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web page,
and paragraph is truly fruitful in favor of me, keep
up posting such content.