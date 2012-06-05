Football Fever: the breakdown of Andrew Luck

By David Hollinshead, Staff Writer
When the Indianapolis Colts drafted Andrew Luck first overall in the NFL Draft in April, every expert was hailing him as the Colts’ new franchise quarterback who will “replace” Peyton Manning for the next 10 years or so. It’s interesting how he has yet to take an NFL snap, and his career seems to already be decided as a success. Might as well put his bust in Canton now, why wait 30ish years to put him in the Hall of Fame. You won’t find me hating on him, but I think that as easy as it is to fall in love with his measurable and college tape, we should take a look at what his future may hold for him. Without making any ridiculously bold predictions like “perennial pro-bowler” and comparing him to Peyton Manning every five minutes.
Andrew Luck is an athletic freak. That’s the only way to describe him. It’s rare for a quarterback to be given the term at all, but to still be as effective in the pocket as Luck is. Luck stands at a tall 6-foot-4 and weighs a sturdy 234 pounds. He ran 40 yards in 4.67 seconds which is amazing for a quarterback, and was a top performer in the broad jump, three cone drill, and 20 yard shuffle. It’s not only those measurables, but his intangibles set him apart from any other quarterback in recent memory. His college film shows he has the ability to pick apart a defense with excellent reads and can make every NFL throw. You also saw him running down the sidelines, bringing in a one handed catch for a touchdown. His past, you can’t debate, it’s his future situation that’s interesting now.
The Colts just departed from Peyton Manning, the quarterback that literally carried them for his entire career, and here comes Luck who is doomed to fail. If he doesn’t measure up to Manning, you can no doubt bet that people will be bringing up his predecessor to no end. Team owner Jim Irsay brought in head coach Chuck Pagano to replace Jim Caldwell after a disappointing 2–14 season. Pagano is a good coach. He was last with the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive coordinator, keeping in place the Ravens great defence of probably the last ten years. He doesn’t have an offensive mind though, so Luck won’t be receiving too much progression help from him. It will be coming from Bruce Arians, who last coached the Pittsburgh Steelers for the past four years. He contributed in the development of Ben Roethlisberger, who was named to his first pro-bowl once Arians took over and won a Super Bowl title the year after. Luck is in good hands with Arians.
The division that Luck is going into is another plus to help him out. The Houston Texans, the division winners last year, appear to be the team to give the Colts the biggest amount of trouble. The Texans defense looks to be getting better and better, making them tough to de-throne. Their front seven is loaded, despite losing Mario Williams. With JJ Watt, Brooks Reed, Brian Cushing, and newly-drafted Whitney Mercilus, they can put the pressure on. The Texans also have Pro Bowl cornerback Johnathan Joseph and riser Kareem Jackson covering receivers that are less than starting calibre, aside from Reggie Wayne
The Tennessee Titans look to take second place, just for being a better all-around team that’s not in the middle of a rebuilding phase like the Colts, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they split the season series. If the Colts are built right and quickly, it won’t be long before Luck can overcome them. The lowly Jaguars round out the division. Two easy wins a year for Luck, and isn’t that music to every rookie quarterback’s ears? The division is set up perfectly for Luck, giving him challenges at every stage of his career, assuming that things stay the same, which they definitely won’t, but we can only live in what we know now. How many times though have we heard of the “next big franchise quarterback” and they let us down?
Grande Ricardo! Não é pra tanto, tudo que faço é porque realmente gosto de verdade, muito obrigado pela visita e esteja sempre a vontade para comentar e tirar suas dúvidas
Jag gillar din hårfärg och frisyr. Skitsnyggt rent ut sagt.
Hi there I am so delighted I found your webpage, I really found you
by accident, while I was searching on Askjeeve for something else,
Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at
the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the excellent work.
What’s up to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your views are fastidious for new users.
I really like looking through a post that can make men and women think.
Also, many thanks for allowing me to comment!
whoah this blog is magnificent i like studying your posts.
Keep up the great work! You already know, lots of people are looking round for this information, you can help them greatly.
What’s up to all, the contents existing at this
web page are genuinely remarkable for people experience, well, keep up the
good work fellows.
Hello there, I discovered your web site by the use of Google even as looking for a comparable topic, your site got
here up, it appears to be like good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google
bookmarks.
Hi there, simply was aware of your weblog through Google,
and located that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful in the event you continue this in future.
A lot of people can be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers! Gamefly 3 month free trial
fantastic points altogether, you just won a new reader.
What may you suggest about your put up that you just made some days in the past?
Any certain?
This is a topic which is close to my heart…
Thank you! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so
I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your
blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still
new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for rookie blog writers?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
Hello! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout
out and tell you I truly enjoy reading through your articles.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects?
Thank you!