Forget-me-Nazi

The risks of forgetting the past

By Natalie Serafini, Opinions Editor

Remember about a year ago, when a publishing company announced they would be reproducing Mark Twain’s classic novels The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn with a few…edits? NewSouth Books announced, to rousing, well-deserved criticism, their plans to replace two hurtful epithets (one of which was “nigger”) with less controversial words (such as “slave”). This move was an attempt to ignore attitudes of the past and wipe history off the table. Closing our eyes to the past doesn’t work, particularly when we need to remember and continue to be outraged. When I first heard of the Westley Military Surplus on Front Street, where Pauly Benton sells Nazi memorabilia amongst his other war-centric merchandise, I was shocked. Yet, when I got past my immediate outrage, I felt that Benton’s actions are justifiable.

Pauly Benton says that selling the Nazi memorabilia is a way of remembering the Holocaust and “showing the world that this was something that actually happened.” Although I remain uncomfortable with the idea of Nazi T-shirts, Benton is absolutely right that it’s important to remember the past: tragedies, injustices, blemishes, and all.

His argument is vaguely doubtful because a store is so unlike a museum: museums promote history and educate the public without selling Nazi memorabilia or gas masks in adult and child sizes. Still, I’ll have to take Benton at his word when he says that he is “trying to promote history.” Schools and museums are not the only promoters of education and thought.

The fact that Benton sells this memorabilia in a military supply store is relevant. If a clothing store sold handbags emblazoned with swastikas, I might be less forgiving. Benton owns a military supply store, lending context to the store’s Nazi war memorabilia. Also, and whether this is relevant is up to you, Benton is of Jewish descent—meaning he is likely not flippant about the horrors of the Holocaust.

I really hope there aren’t people out there collecting swastika-emblazoned merchandise from Benton’s store in furtherance of some neo-Nazi efforts. Nonetheless, I’d be surprised if his selling this memorabilia encouraged a neo-Nazi movement. If you’re a Nazi, you’re a Nazi, and availability of symbols for your hate isn’t going to influence your beliefs. I imagine it wouldn’t be too hard for them to fashion swastika insignias. So, although my initial thought was that New Westminster was going to be overrun by Nazis, I think the majority of the population is still anti-Nazism.

History repeats itself when we forget to learn from our mistakes, or indeed forget our mistakes. While it may not be necessary to remember those errors on a daily basis, there’s room for us to remember holocausts, genocides, wars, prejudices and hate outside of Remembrance Day. As uncomfortable as I am with thinking about tragedies of the past, that discomfort is important, and the outrage over Benton’s merchandise is important as well. It shows that society may actually be learning from mistakes of the past. The worst thing we can do is forget those mistakes.