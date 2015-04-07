Posted on by

Freight cars derail in New Westminster

Image via http://www.citynews.ca/

Image via http://www.citynews.ca/

Cars were revealed to be empty; no injuries reported

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

On April 5, two freight cars from a CN Rail train derailed from their track in New Westminster.

While there was initial cause for alarm, the cars were revealed to be empty. The derailment reportedly occurred near Columbia Street and Brunette Avenue.

“There were no injuries and no dangerous goods involved,” CN Rail spokesperson Emily Hamer told the New West Record. “Operations in the area were not interrupted and the cars were re-railed by early afternoon.”

The Record also reported that, according to New Westminster fire chief Tim Armstrong, track damage was not a factor in the derailment. Currently the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

710 comments on “Freight cars derail in New Westminster

  3. Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
    I’m looking to start my own blog soon but
    I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.

    The reason I ask is because your design and style seems
    different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
    P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to
    ask!

  4. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any
    problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it
    seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do
    you know any techniques to help protect against content from being ripped off?
    I’d truly appreciate it.

  8. I don’t know if it’s just me or if everybody else encountering issues with your website.

    It appears as though some of the text in your content are running off the screen.
    Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening
    to them as well? This could be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen before.

    Cheers

  9. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids.
    I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her
    ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

  10. My brother suggested I might like this web site.

    He used to be totally right. This submit actually made my day.
    You cann’t believe just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*