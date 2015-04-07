Posted on by

Freight cars derail in New Westminster

Image via http://www.citynews.ca/

Image via http://www.citynews.ca/

Cars were revealed to be empty; no injuries reported

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

On April 5, two freight cars from a CN Rail train derailed from their track in New Westminster.

While there was initial cause for alarm, the cars were revealed to be empty. The derailment reportedly occurred near Columbia Street and Brunette Avenue.

“There were no injuries and no dangerous goods involved,” CN Rail spokesperson Emily Hamer told the New West Record. “Operations in the area were not interrupted and the cars were re-railed by early afternoon.”

The Record also reported that, according to New Westminster fire chief Tim Armstrong, track damage was not a factor in the derailment. Currently the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

