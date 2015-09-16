Fringe Festival full of fun, fantasy, and familiar faces

Vancouver takes on another year of diverse entertainment

By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor

Whether you’re seeking an original performance that explores the human condition, or craving a catchy song-and-dance parody of pop culture icons, the 2015 Vancouver Fringe Festival has a bit of something for everyone. The following productions showcase the lighter and darker sides of the Fringe, from upbeat musicals to soul-searching dramas.

Eurydice

Presented by Plan Z Theatre Company

Runs until September 20 at Pacific Theatre

Presenting a new perspective on the Greek myth “Orpheus and the Underworld,” writer Sarah Ruhl explores the tale from his wife’s point of view in Eurydice. After Eurydice (Julie Casselman) dies and ends up in the Underworld, she is reunited with her father. Later, her husband Orpheus comes to the Underworld to rescue her, forcing her to choose between her father and him.

“Most Fringe shows typically just go for laughs and comedy, whereas Eurydice will make you laugh, cry, keep you in suspense, and force you to ask some hard questions afterwards,” said Brandon Bate, who stars in the show. “The story is also very relevant to a college age group: the joy of falling in love, the pain of losing your love, trying to change your own fate, and facing the decision to move on are all themes that are explored in Eurydice.”

Hunger Games: The Musical

Presented by District 13

Runs until September 20 at Pacific Theatre

Surviving a battle royale and choosing between two boys isn’t easy, so Katniss (Jennifer Pielak) has to sing about it. Filled with catchy pop tunes and 14 cast members, Hunger Games: The Musical makes the dystopian tale a fun, upbeat comedy for all to enjoy.

“Hunger Games: The Musical is catered to fans of the movie and books, so we are hoping to pull in a crowd of teens and adult Hunger Games nerds alike,” said Pielak. “If college students are still anything like I was when I was in college, they will love this show because we make fun of the Hunger Games and provide commentary on some of the absurdity of the show. Plus the show feels like a big party—and college students of course love to do that too.”

Oh the Humanity, and other good intentions

Presented by Staircase Theatre

Runs until September 16 at Firehall Arts Centre

Will Eno’s Oh The Humanity, and other good intentions is a series of five short, witty plays about people coping with being human and managing human misery. The stories range from a coach having to explain why his team hasn’t won a game that season, to a couple trying to recall if they are attending a funeral or a christening, to two people poorly promoting themselves on a video dating service.

“This is a show we did in 2010, but it is now even better, completely up-levelled,” said Maryanne Renzetti, who performs multiple roles in the show. “The writing is smart, quirky, quick. The humour is dry, almost subtle, almost absurd.”

The O.C.: The Musical

Presented by Two Lobsters Productions

Runs until September 20 at Firehall Arts Centre

Join bad-boy Ryan (Joey Coleman) as he adjusts to life in Orange County with his friends Seth (Mark Dozlaw), Marissa (Grace Newson), and Summer (Laura Geluch) in this unauthorized parody of the hit Fox TV series. From Stewart Yu and Angela Wong, the creators of Fringe sensation Riverview High: The Musical, comes a delightful retelling of a favourite teen soap opera in The O.C.: The Musical.

“There is literally something for everyone in this show,” said Geluch, a Douglas College theatre program graduate. “If you grew up and specifically went to high school in the 2000s, there is no way you don’t know at least one reference from this show. We promise to let you relive many of those iconic moments with our own parody flare.”

Village Ax

Presented by Peachy Keen Productions

Runs until September 19 at Studio 16

In this one-woman show, Sydney Hayduk plays Charlie, a social media consultant who disappears into a hive-shaped Village of 200 inhabitants. Switching between multiple characters, Hayduk creates what appears to be a Utopian society, but what might actually be a prison, in this show written by Hayduk and Elsa Reesor Taylor.

“The twenty-something-year-old Charlie is struggling through allowing herself to really be seen,” Hayduk said. “This is her story of coming out from behind her wall and truly allowing herself to be seen—a struggle which many young adults face in our fast pace, technology-obsessed world.”