Frustrations continue despite new vacancy tax

MLAs, realtors, and prospective owners upset at government and loophole
By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor
Foreign buyers will now have to pay an additional 15 per cent tax on Metro Vancouver property, according to new legislation passed by the provincial government on July 25. The legislation came into effect on August 2.
In contrast, those living in BC only pay a one per cent tax on their property.
The fast track of the new tax comes as a surprise to some. While Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson has been advocating for a tax since May 2015, the BC Liberal government has previously maintained an opposition to enforcing one due to a perceived lack of evidence. That is, up until mid-July, when Premier Christy Clark claimed there was new data to support the theory that foreign ownership has contributed to the housing crisis, according to CTV.
“I’ve been calling for years now for the province to take bold action to deal with housing affordability, and the impact of global capital on our market here,” said Robertson to CBC.
An Angus Reid Institute poll showed that 90 per cent of respondents were in favour and approved of the tax. However, several parties have voiced concern since the tax was announced, including 71 per cent of the poll’s respondents.
Many believe that the tax will not be effective long term. An email sent by Mike Stewart of Century 21 advised potential clients to invest in pre-sale condo units under the names of resident family and friends in order to avoid the tax. Stewart has since come under scrutiny from both Clark and the Real Estate Council of BC. Clark responded with a warning that there will be increased auditing activity around pre-sale condo units sold around and after the implementation of the new tax.
Meanwhile, realtors have expressed disapproval of how fast the tax was implemented and questioned how much input was put into its development.
Dan Morrison, President of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, said in a statement that the government “…has had a long time to take action on the affordability issue, yet they decide to bring this new tax in …with no notice, and no time to prepare.” Morrison expressed disappointment at the fact that seemingly few realtors or housing experts were consulted.
Some, such as Stewart and NDP MLA David Eby are calling the tax unfair to those still settling into the region. Those who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents can be taxed as foreign buyers—including refugees, stateless people, and new immigrants.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It’s always helpful to read through articles from other authors and practice a little something from their sites.
I believe everything published was actually very logical. However,
what about this? what if you added a little content?
I ain’t suggesting your information is not solid,
however what if you added a title that grabbed folk’s attention? I mean The Other Press | Frustrations continue despite new vacancy tax is kinda plain. You should peek at Yahoo’s
front page and see how they create news titles to grab
people interested. You might add a video or a pic
or two to grab people excited about everything’ve
written. In my opinion, it could make your posts a little livelier.
redemption est vraiment un super morceau^pour apprendre la guitare pour ce motiver il faut jouer l intro et l écouter génial!!!!
Hi there, There’s no doubt that your web site might be having internet browser compatibility problems.
When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however,
when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other than that, great
website!
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few
months of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
Asking questions are truly nice thing if you are not understanding anything
entirely, except this article provides fastidious understanding
yet. Gamefly 3 month free trial
Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted
to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading your blog posts.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go
over the same topics? Thank you so much!
Great site you have here.. It’s difficult to find good
quality writing like yours these days. I honestly appreciate individuals
like you! Take care!!
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon on a
daily basis. It will always be interesting to read through articles from other writers and
use a little something from other websites.
Ahaa, its fastidious discussion about this paragraph here at this
site, We have read everything, so at this point me also commenting here.
Things i don’t realize is the simple truth is how you’re
not actually much more well-liked than you may be right
now. You will be so intelligent. You understand therefore significantly in relation to this subject, produced me individually believe it from
numerous varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested unless it is a very important factor to do with Lady gaga!
Your own personal stuffs great. Always cope with it!
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing issues with your website.
It appears like some of the text within your
content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening
to them too? This might be a issue with my web browser
because I’ve had this happen previously. Kudos
You’re so cool! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read through anything like this before.
So nice to find somebody with some original thoughts on this subject matter.
Really.. thanks for starting this up. This website is something that’s needed
on the internet, someone with a little originality!
If some one desires to be updated with hottest technologies then he must be visit this web page and be up to date every day.