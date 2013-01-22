Fuck love: a modern romance

By Jacey Gibb, Assistant Editor
Seven months ago, I took a co-worker’s phone number off of the staff schedule and sent her some dumb text message saying that her dry cleaning was ready for pickup. Four months later, while sitting in a vehicle in front of her apartment building, I told her that I loved her.
Whenever a couple decides to take the committal plunge and send their first couple of “I love you”s back and forth, it’s usually seen as a milestone. As if to say, “This is it. This is the first checkpoint (out of many) along the way towards us having a healthy and lasting relationship.”
So why is it that I cannot comfortably use that word?
I’m not some Dexter-esque serial killer who’s unable to psychologically develop emotional relationships with anyone around me. And I’m not a serial womanizer either, who after years of one night stands has learned to detach himself from the idea of trust and intimacy. In fact, I like to think that my aversion to the word doesn’t come from a deficiency in humanity, but rather that I simply don’t agree to the world that comes with it.
Love has acquired so much tertiary baggage for me over the years that I find the word doesn’t carry as much meaning as people think it does. Stupendously terrible ballads by Taylor Swift, an assembly line of romantic comedies forcing Jennifer Aniston to somehow remain relevant, and even that upcoming holiday that people love to fucking hate, Valentine’s Day. The whole subculture of love is such an over-romanticization that I find it hard to see how any of it relates to me or the way I feel towards people I care about.
I’m not known in any of my social circles as a guy who’s bubbling with emotions, like a pot of feelings that’s been left on the stove for too long, unattended. Chalk it up to stereotypical male gender roles, but I’m not a hugely expressive person when it comes to the emotion department. I love my family, my girlfriend, my friends, and my cat, but I don’t feel the need to tell them this on a daily basis—except for maybe the latter of those. I care about all of these people and hope that my interactions with them is enough that they don’t require constant reassurances on whether I still love them or not.
I guess what I’m getting at is that love is a dated term for an otherwise indescribable feeling. No two relationships will ever be exactly the same, so it’s impossible for the same word to accurately encompass what two people are feeling. Love has multiple interpretations for everyone and it always will.
For you, it might mean romantic getaways together and saying “I love you” anytime one of you leaves the room. To me, love means being able to puke in front of her after a night at the Biltmore before we walk to get chicken nuggets, striding hand in hand.
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
When some one searches for his vital thing, so he/she
desires to be available that in detail, therefore that thing
is maintained over here.
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with
hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few
months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. There’s no
doubt that that you ought to publish more on this issue, it
may not be a taboo subject but typically people don’t talk about these issues.
To the next! Many thanks!!
For the reason that the admin of this website is working, no question very quickly it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own.
Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated! Gamefly 3 month free trial
Thankfulness to my father who told me concerning this weblog, this web site is actually remarkable.
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the good works guys I’ve included you guys to my
blogroll.
Hi there to all, the contents present at this web page are in fact remarkable for people experience,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
Hello there! I just want to give you a big thumbs up
for the great information you’ve got right here on this post.
I’ll be returning to your blog for more soon.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I am quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Having read this I believed it was extremely informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this short article
together. I once again find myself spending a significant
amount of time both reading and leaving comments. But so what,
it was still worthwhile!
Great site. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious.
And certainly, thanks for your sweat!
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable familiarity
about unpredicted emotions.