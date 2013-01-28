Fun with fiverr

Get things done with just a fiver
By Aidan Mouellic, Contributor
If I’ve learnt anything from the 30 minutes of reality television I’ve watched in the past year, it’s that people will do anything for a little bit of fame and cash. In the current economy, where paid work can be tough to find, there is an ever increasing crowd of people that will find creative methods of making money. This is where the Israel-based website Fiverr.com comes into the picture. Launched in 2010, fiverr is a website where you can find individuals from around the world selling services and products for five bucks. With more than a million gigs offered, it is the go-to website for people seeking to micro-outsource work or just have some fun for a fiver.
The types of services offered on fiverr cover a lot of categories, anywhere from website design, graphic design, video production, and content writing for blogs. Payment is safe and secure thanks to PayPal. Purchasing a ‘gig’ from a seller is simple and efficient. You select what you want, click “buy,” and then you are redirected to a messaging page where you convey to the seller exactly what you need done and give them any relevant information they need. You are then kept in the loop as to when the gig is expected to be completed and how progress is going. I have used fiverr a handful of times for different services and the sellers have always been excellent and delivered what was promised. I was skeptical at first because some of the gigs on offer seemed too good to be true, but I was always left impressed and happy with what was delivered.
Finding a good seller is easy; each seller has a quality rating and the page for each gig has reviews from past clients. The seller also tells you how long it will take for them to deliver the gig. It can take anywhere from less than a day to two weeks. I’ve had sellers deliver in less than 10 hours before, so it varies a lot, but usually they deliver within 24 hours. To get the best results I would recommend using a seller who has a high rating and plenty of solid reviews—this will ensure you are getting what you pay for. Purchasing a gig from someone with no reviews and a low rating is risky. On the plus side, you usually only have five bucks on the line.
Fiverr is a great tool for saving time online by outsourcing small tasks or for just finding that unique personalized gift you have always wanted. Some of the more popular gigs are for acquiring more Twitter followers. For five dollars you can send anyone a thousand or more Twitter followers within a day. It can be quite entertaining seeing friends go mad trying to figure out how they went from 30 to 1,100 followers overnight. Be warned though, it is easy to get lost in the array of weirdness and end up spending more than anticipated—so shop wisely and have fun with it!
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this sitye before but after broowsing through many of the articles
I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly delkghted I
stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back
frequently!
Its not my first time to pay a quick visit
this web page, i am browsing this website dailly and take pleasant data from here every day.
Geneгally I don’t read article on blogs, Ƅut I wіsh to say that thiѕ write-սp verү compelled mе to try
and do it! Your writing taste has bееn amazed me. Ƭhank ƴοu, quitе great article.
I don’t eѵen know how I endеd սp ɦere, but I tɦоught thіs post աas great.
I do not know who you are ƅut сertainly you’ге going to а
famous blogger іf you aгen’t alreaɗy 😉 Cheers!
My spouse and I absolutely loove your blog and find nearly all oof ykur post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content for you?
I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a
few of the subjects you write related to here.
Again, awesome blog!
I’m not thɑt mսch of a online reader to be honest ƅut your sites rеally nice, қeep іt սp!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to comе ƅack down the road.
Mɑny thanks
Pingback: URL
Pingback: read more
Pingback: warehouse space
Pingback: commercial property finance
Pingback: SEO Consultant
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: reserver hotel pas cher paris
Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
A motivating discussion is without a doubt worth comment.
I really believe that you need to publish a little more about this subject,
it may not become a taboo matter but usually folks don’t talk about such issues.
To another! Cheers!!
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing.
The clearness in your post is just nice and i can assume you are an expert on this
subject. Fine with your permission let me
to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
bookmarked!!, I like your blog!
Hello, i read your site occasionally and so
i own the same one and so i was just curious should you get a lot of spam responses?
If how can you prevent it, any plugin or everything you can recommend?
I get a lot lately it’s driving me insane so any support is very much appreciated.