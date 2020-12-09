Funko Pop Harry Potter advent calendar unboxing

Photos by Nhi ‘Jenny’ Vo

It makes me feel like it’s Christmas every day

By Nhi ‘Jenny’ Vo, Production Assistant

Holidays are undoubtedly different this year. For me, that means no more going on the Christmas train or sitting on Santa’s lap. What can I do to turn my holiday spirit around? Enter advent calendar!

I have always wanted to own an advent calendar and some Funko Pop figures. So, this Harry Potter Funko Pop Advent Calendar 2020 is the gift of my dreams—from me to me.

I have been eyeing this calendar for months. I even marked the date of its release, October 15, so that I could order it right away. However, life happens. I was too busy with work and preparing for Halloween, so I missed the release date. When I realized that—days later—all the calendars were sold out on Canadian websites, such as Pop In A Box or Hot Topic. I had to do some digging, but I finally was able to backorder on Amazon US for a decent price.

After such hard work, I expected the content of the calendar to be beyond awesome. And with five windows opened so far, I can already conclude that it has met my highest expectations. This advent calendar makes me feel like a kid on Christmas day… for 24 days in a row!













For a full review of my advent calendar, look out for my next article in the Other Press’ first issue of 2021. Until then, happy holidays to you all.