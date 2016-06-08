‘Game of Thrones’ Season 6 REVIEW

Final episodes leaked (SPOILERS ALL)

By Chandler Walter, Humour Editor

Wow. What a ride. The epic fantasy series Game of Thrones has done it again by delivering on a massive scale.

The Other Press has been lucky enough to receive the final episodes of Game of Thrones’ season 6 well before their release dates, and the twists and turns that our favourite characters have gone through are, of course, full of SPOILERS.

Don’t care? Well then, here we go.

Of course, everyone’s favourite bastard in the north is still alive and kicking by season 6’s end, as Ramsay Bolton lived unscathed through the onslaught that Jon Snow attempted on Bolton’s rightful home of Winterfell. Episode 9 featured the battle—or BASTARDBOWL as it has been dubbed—which ended with Snow (that’s Jon, not Ramsay. He’s been legitimized, you hear me?!) being flayed alive, beheaded, burned, and then flayed once again. There is ABSOLUTELY no coming back for that cheater of death, as his red priestess was flayed, beheaded, and burned as well. How’s that for visions in the flames, Mel!

Taking a quick look at King’s Landing, many will be happy to hear that the Lannisters are still sitting on their rightful throne. In fact, fan favourite Joffrey Baratheon has returned from the dead a la Jon Snow, and is back in his rightful position of power, a twist that we all expected and hoped would happen. Directors D&D did not fail to disappoint! Hopefully viewers will get at least another few seasons with good ol’ Joff, the one character you can really root for in this series.

A brief shot of Gendry. He’s still rowing.

Across the Narrow Sea Arya Stark had found herself in a bit of trouble with a group of trained assassins, and was, naturally, assassinated. Ironically, it was also done by flaying, beheading, and burning. Bit of a trend going on this season.

Our favourite dragon-blooded sweetheart Daenerys Targaryen has been up to her old tricks again, this time enlisting the armies of every free city from Braavos to Volantis, and, in the most shocking turn of events in this entire review, has finally set sail to Westeros.

Godspeed, Daenerys, and know that us fans—especially the Reddit community—wish you and Joffrey a beautiful wedding.

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has come out—on the record—to state that everything that has happened so far in the show is directly out of his upcoming book, Winds of Winter, and that it should all be regarded as absolute canon. The aging author also mentioned that since the show was doing such a great job of showcasing his vision, he has taken a leave of absence from writing the book, as “Everyone knows what happens now anyways, there’s no need to write anything more.”