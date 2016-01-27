Get to know: Representative Committee of the Douglas Students’ Union

Accomplishments from the 2015–16 term
By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor
Greg Teuling and Pardeep Jaswal, both members at large, are 2 of 12 students who represent Douglas students as a whole.
The Representative Committee of the Douglas Students’ Union provides input and oversight of the DSU’s operations. They ask students for their input on college events, such as DSU food events, and focus on student life. They focus on providing a wide variety of inclusive and diverse clubs, and celebrating what makes Douglas students unique.
The committee itself is made up of a College Relations Coordinator (Ruab Waraich), a David Lam Campus Coordinator (Pawan Johal), an External Relations Coordinator (Chris Budzynski), an Internal Relations Coordinator (Derek Goundar), a Treasurer (Karan Bains), three Members at Large (Pardeep Jaswal, Greg Teuling, and Makailey Preston), an Aboriginal Liaison (Garaline Tom), a Disabled Students’ Liaison (Jerzy Mazurek), a Pride Liaison (Marni McMillan), and a Women’s Liaison (Raquel Amado).
Jaswal explained that the committee acts responsible as a voice for the students, and emphasized that the committee’s first responsibility is to act in the best interest of the student body.
Teuling described the overarching goals of the committee, which are “to provide Douglas college students with advocacy on the local, provincial, and federal levels.”
The committee works to represent the concerns of Douglas not only within the college, but externally as well. They ensure that Douglas College is represented within the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS)—in fact, members of the committee attended the CFS Annual General Meeting in Ottawa this year to ensure the issues of Douglas student were heard on a national level.
Students have an opportunity to elect a new committee once per year in April. Both Teuling and Jaswal described the election as hard work, where candidates campaigned on different slates (platforms of student issues) to appeal to the general Douglas student population.
Teuling explained that, despite being entrusted by voting students to run DSU operations, students still need to be involved between elections. According to him, the lack of student involvement last fall nearly resulted in Douglas students losing their U-Pass.
“A minority of students almost voted to get rid of the U-Pass for all Douglas students based on low turnout and a confusing referenda question. Students need to be active on campus and be aware of the issues that affect them.”
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly
very often inside case you shield this hike.
fantastic post, very informative. I ponder why the opposite experts of this sector don’t understand this. You must proceed your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible.
It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork.
you’ve performed a excellent activity on this topic!
It’s awesome in favor of me to have a web site, which is good for my knowledge.
thanks admin gamefly 3 month free trial
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I
can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but
I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions?
Appreciate it
We stumbled over here from a different web page and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to looking over your web page yet again.
I have been browsing online more than three hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web
owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful
than ever before.
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I
guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m
thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring
blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any
suggestions for newbie blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if
all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a
lot more useful than ever before.
If you want to improve your know-how just keep visiting this web site and be
updated with the most up-to-date information posted here.
Great article.
I’m not sure why but this site is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Hi, I believe your site may be having web browser compatibility problems.
When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine
however, if opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, great blog!
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of
your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Because the admin of this website is working, no uncertainty very quickly it will be famous,
due to its feature contents.
Fantastic site you have here but I was curious about
if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get feed-back
from other experienced people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Cheers!
Thanks for finally talking about >The Other Press | Get to know:
Representative Committee of the Douglas Students’ Union <Liked it!
What you typed made a lot of sense. But, what about this?
what if you wrote a catchier post title? I mean, I don’t want to
tell you how to run your blog, however suppose you added a
post title to maybe get people’s attention? I mean The Other Press | Get to know: Representative Committee of the Douglas Students’ Union is a
little boring. You could glance at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create post titles to grab people
to open the links. You might add a video or a pic or two to grab readers excited
about what you’ve got to say. In my opinion, it might bring your posts a
little livelier.
Hello, every time i used to check web site posts here early in the daylight, for the reason that
i love to find out more and more.