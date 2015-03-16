Get your ballots ready

How to vote in the Transportation and Transit Referendum
By Mercedes Deutscher, Staff Writer
Both the “Yes” and “No” side have been fighting to win the upcoming Transportation and Transit Referendum, but the decision will ultimately lie with voters in the Metro Vancouver area.
The first of the ballots, which will be mailed to every registered voter in Greater Vancouver, must be mailed back by May 29. Postage will be provided by Elections BC.
How do you vote on this very important issue?
First of all, be sure that you are registered to vote. It only takes a couple of minutes to register to vote at Elections.bc.ca. If you are already a registered voter, the ballot should have no problem arriving at your address.
You must meet certain eligibility criteria in order to vote in the plebiscite. If you are not a Canadian citizen, over the age of 18 (prior to May 29), have not been a resident of BC for at least six months, or don’t live in the Lower Mainland, then you will not be eligible to vote. Residents of the Fraser Valley—including Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Hope—cannot vote in the referendum.
However, not having a permanent address will not disqualify a person from voting in the referendum. Those who have no permanent address can use the address of the place they are staying at, even if that place is a shelter.
If you do not receive a voting package in the mail by March 27, you should contact Elections BC. They will mail one to you, or help get you set up with one. If you need help with something and cannot get help with it either online or via phone, you will be able to get help at one of the nine plebiscite offices once they open on April 13. Keep in mind that the last day to ask for a new voting package is on May 15.
Those who have a disability that could hinder them from being able to vote may have someone fill out the ballot on their behalf. However, that person must follow certification instructions, which will be included in the voting package.
Be aware of the question before you vote. The question in this referendum is, “Do you support a new 0.5 per cent Metro Vancouver Congestion Improvement Tax, to be dedicated to the Mayors’ Council transportation and transit plan?” It is in your best interest to evaluate both sides of this question before making an informed decision.
This article will assist the internet people for setting up new weblog or even a weblog from start
to end.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site.
Studying this information So i am glad to convey that I have a
very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed.
I such a lot no doubt will make certain to don?t put out of your mind
this site and provides it a glance regularly.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the article you write.
The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say
how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Thanks for any other excellent post. The place else may anybody get
that type of info in such an ideal manner of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the look for such information.
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I
need some advice from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks
Your style is very unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got
the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this blog.
Very energetic post, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?
If some one wishes expert view regarding blogging
afterward i propose him/her to visit this website, Keep up the fastidious work.
Very nice post. I recently discovered your blog and wanted to express that I’ve really enjoyed
surfing around your blog site posts. In the end I will be subscribing for
your rss feed and so i hope you write again very soon!
I pay a simple visit day-to-day some blogs and websites to read content, except
this weblog presents feature based writing.
Hello, I wish for to subscribe for this blog to obtain newest updates, therefore where can i
do it please help.
Very nice article, exactly what I needed.
Hello! I really could have sworn I’ve visited your website before
but after taking a look at some of the posts I realized it’s a new comer to me.
Regardless, I’m certainly delighted I came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking
back often!
Im not really that a good deal of online
reader actually however your blogs great, make it up!
I’ll just bookmark your website to return afterwards.
Cheers
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like
you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a
few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I’ll definitely be back.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before
but after looking at some of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely happy I discovered it and I’ll
be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!
Currently it seems like Drupal is the preferred blogging platform out
there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using
on your blog?
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility
issues. When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine but
when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that,
superb blog!
Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a
quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading through your blog posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums
that cover the same subjects? Thank you!
I need to to thank you for this very good read!!
I certainly enjoyed every bit of it. I’ve got you book
marked to consider new items you post
Great article.
Thanks , I have just been searching for information about this
subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till now.
But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive concerning the source?
If some one needs expert view concerning blogging after that i propose him/her to
go to see this web site, Keep up the fastidious job.
I needed to thanks for this great read!! I absolutely enjoyed
every bit of it. I have you bookmarked to think about new stuff you
post
It’s an amazing piece of writing in support of all the web visitors;
they will obtain advantage from it I am sure.
This really is a topic that may be near to my heart…
Cheers! Exactly where are your information though?
I love it when individuals come together and share views. Great
blog, keep it up!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a visit
this webpage on regular basis to get updated from latest information.
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your site
in web explorer, would check this? IE nonetheless
is the market leader and a large component of folks will miss your
fantastic writing because of this problem.