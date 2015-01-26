Ghosts of Oscars past

A look back at previous Best Picture winners
By Mercedes Deutscher, Staff Writer
As the 87th Academy Awards draw near, there will be plenty of speculation on which film will win the coveted title of Best Picture. However, since the awards (and Neil Patrick Harris) won’t air until February 22, it allows for plenty of time to revisit some of the great films that have won the title at Oscars past.
Slumdog Millionaire (2009)
In this modern day fairytale, 18-year-old Jamal Malik (Dev Patel) gets his chance at fame when he competes on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The film is like a darker, South Asian-influenced Forrest Gump and it leaves you feeling love and compassion for the main character. However, Slumdog Millionaire takes some dark turns for what is supposed to be a feel-good movie, including child torture and prostitution. There is a ton of culture in this film that is absolutely fascinating and the story is engaging.
A Beautiful Mind (2002)
This biographical drama is based on the life of John Nash (Russell Crowe), an economics mastermind who is struggling with schizophrenia and delusion. While relatively relaxed in the first part of the film, tension builds as Nash is driven to near-disaster and conflicts with his loved ones. While this film has received some negative feedback for not being completely accurate on Nash’s real life, it is the tension of this film—true or not—that makes it able to stand out in the way it does. Playing Nash was a significant role in Crowe’s career, as he does an excellent job portraying a character with mental challenges, which is no easy feat.
Braveheart (1996)
Scotsman William Wallace (Mel Gibson) becomes a warrior out of tragedy in this historical drama that takes place during a period of political unrest between England and Scotland. He later leads the Scots in the First War of Scottish Independence. Although chock-full of excellent action, it is the raw emotion in this film that makes it great. Wallace’s battle cries and motivational speeches remain dialogues that are still referenced nearly 20 years after the movie’s release. It is the standout film in Mel Gibson’s career, as well as one of the most popular films from the 1990s.
Dances With Wolves (1991)
US Union soldier Lieutenant John Dunbar (Kevin Costner) is forced to coexist with a village of Lakota aboriginals in this western film. The movie is rooted in a sense of change, taking place in a time when attitudes towards aboriginals were extremely violent. While most of the action takes place off-screen, the drama and characters make up for it. This is an excellent film that takes a very respectful stance in portraying aboriginal heritage and culture, and gives a strong message of coexistence that isn’t found in many films.
Rain Man (1989)
Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise), a pretentious young man, meets his autistic older brother Raymond (Dustin Hoffman) for the first time after their millionaire father passes away. Although originally only trying to get Raymond’s portion of the inheritance, Charlie eventually grows to love his brother. This film contains some of the greatest acting in both Tom Cruise’s and Dustin Hoffman’s careers, and leaves the audience with a wide range of heart and warm feelings. It is a vivid and powerful movie that is a gem amongst some rather forgettable ‘80s films.
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: www.hr.com
Fabulous, what a blog it is! This web site provides valuable facts
to us, keep it up.
Pingback: robot de opciones binarias
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: windows & doors
Pingback: order food denver
Pingback: FastComet Coupon
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme within our community.
Your website offered us with helpful information to
operate on. You might have done an impressive task and our
entire community will likely be thankful to you.
Howdy just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the
images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I
think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different
browsers and both show the same outcome.
Heya! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I needed
to ask. Does running a well-established blog such
as yours require a large amount of work? I am brand new to blogging but
I do write in my diary everyday. I’d like to start
a blog so I can easily share my own experience and thoughts online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring bloggers.
Thankyou!
What’s up to every body, it’s my first visit of this website;
this web site contains remarkable and genuinely excellent stuff in favor of readers.
I every time emailed this webpage post page to all my friends, as if like
to read it after that my friends will too.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with helpful information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire group might be thankful
to you.
If you desire to improve your experience just keep
visiting this web site and be updated with the most up-to-date news update posted here.
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance
from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but
I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas
or suggestions? Cheers
Undeniably imagine that that you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to remember of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time
as people think about worries that they just do not realize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the whole
thing without having side effect , other folks could take
a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you
Asking questions are genuinely good thing if you are not understanding something completely,
but this paragraph presents good understanding even.
I every time emailed this blog post page to all my friends,
because if like to read it next my links will too.
Hi there, everything is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one
is sharing data, that’s genuinely fine, keep up writing.
Hello! I simply want to give you a huge thumbs up for your great info you have got here on this post.
I will be returning to your web site for more soon.
Excellent, what a web site it is! This webpage gives helpful data to us, keep it up.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the
same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks a lot!