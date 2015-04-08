‘GHOULS’ just want to have fun?

New TV show takes millennial ennui to ghostly new levels
By Sharon Miki, Humour Editor
Sure, it’s hard to be a girl these days—but what if you’re also dead? Major bummer, right?
One of the most promising shows set to debut this mid-season—GHOULS—explores this with particularly macabre aplomb. GHOULS, which is the brainchild of nepotism-darling Tina Dunham, follows a perpetually 20-something aspiring writer and her hipster friends as they try to find themselves—and love—in New York. The catch is that they are all totally dead.
The show has already received critical praise for its vivid portrayal of the oft-overlooked problems of modern ghosts. From being (literally) invisible to your crushes to not being able to pay the rent because you can’t hold a job when you are a phantom, GHOULS captures the voice of a lifeless generation.
“It’s really refreshing to see, like, myself, represented on the screen. I love it,” said 25-year-old Casper the Ghost.
“No one but Tina has been able to capture the struggles us ghouls go through every day. It’s a miracle,” added Ghost Rider.
GHOULS premieres April 1 on HMO at 13:30 a.m. Check your local listings for more information.
