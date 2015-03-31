Posted on by

Global BC reporter fires back at body shaming

Kristi Gordon and Global BC co-anchors. Image via Global BC

Kristi Gordon and Global BC co-anchors. Image via Global BC

Kristi Gordon read lines from one viewer’s letter about her pregnancy

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

On March 27, meteorologist for Global BC, Kristi Gordon, addressed an offensive letter one viewer had written about her body since announcing her pregnancy.

Gordon read some of the comments directed at her while on-air. “Nowhere on North America TV have we seen a weather reader so gross as you,” Gordon read.

“Buy some decent clothes and have more respect for you unborn child,” read another statement.

Gordon noted an interview with Vancity Buzz that she’d also received negative comments about her body during her first pregnancy, and that the comments only began after her pregnancy was more visibly noticeable.

“There’s something about showing the belly that is sort of kicking off some kind of response in people,” said Gordon.

Gordon added that while her and fellow staff found the letter partially amusing, that the comments about her appearance did eventually affect her over time. “It sinks in,” said Gordon, “and I think I’m a pretty strong person. So if it’s sinking in with me, imagine how some people feel. That kind of struck a chord with me.”

Regardless, Gordon has stated that she’ll be continuing her position as meteorologist.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

480 comments on “Global BC reporter fires back at body shaming

  4. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get
    three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that
    service? Many thanks!

  9. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot
    about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.

    I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that,
    this is great blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

  10. Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
    previous to and you are just extremely wonderful.
    I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.

    You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it
    wise. I cant wait to read much more from you.

    This is really a tremendous web site.

  11. I like the valuable info you supply in your
    articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and test once more right here frequently.
    I’m somewhat sure I will be told lots of new stuff right
    here! Good luck for the following!

  12. It all depends on the type of motor you are trying to cool and
    how much heat is being generated inside of it. It’s possible you’ll even search for evaluations
    online. Services include lock changes, lock change, lock replacement,
    lock rekeying, security safes, grilles and gates and gates.

  13. Bramah manufactures locks for domestic and commercial
    use. ‘ Locksmiths can also give genuine suggestions on the kind of security systems which should be installed.
    A locksmith Apache service provider will be able to help you install a wide
    variety of locks and security devices that can improve the security
    of your house.

  16. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
    A couple of my blog audience have complained about my website not operating correctly
    in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any ideas
    to help fix this issue?

  21. Hey vеry cool website!! Man .. Beautiful ..
    Amazing ..І’ll bookmark your blog and take tɦe feeds additionally?
    ӏ am glad tо search out ѕo mwny useful infoгmation гight ɦere
    ԝithin tһe publish, wе ᴡant work out extra techniques on this regard,
    tҺank youu foг sharing. . . . . .

  22. I think thuis іs amߋng thе mоst siɡnificant informаtion foг me.

    And і’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark ߋn few geneгal things, The site style іs wonderful, tɦе articles
    iѕ rеally great : ᗪ. Good job, cheers

  25. With simply 4 inches economical and also high price tag, the APX is one of the most
    portable yet provides good vapor high quality and also manufacturing vaporizer in its classification.

  29. I wass wondering if you ever considered changing tthe structure of your site?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more
    in the waay of conteent so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for nly havinmg 1 oor 2 pictures.
    Maybe youu could space it out better?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*