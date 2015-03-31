Global BC reporter fires back at body shaming

Kristi Gordon read lines from one viewer’s letter about her pregnancy
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
On March 27, meteorologist for Global BC, Kristi Gordon, addressed an offensive letter one viewer had written about her body since announcing her pregnancy.
Gordon read some of the comments directed at her while on-air. “Nowhere on North America TV have we seen a weather reader so gross as you,” Gordon read.
“Buy some decent clothes and have more respect for you unborn child,” read another statement.
Gordon noted an interview with Vancity Buzz that she’d also received negative comments about her body during her first pregnancy, and that the comments only began after her pregnancy was more visibly noticeable.
“There’s something about showing the belly that is sort of kicking off some kind of response in people,” said Gordon.
Gordon added that while her and fellow staff found the letter partially amusing, that the comments about her appearance did eventually affect her over time. “It sinks in,” said Gordon, “and I think I’m a pretty strong person. So if it’s sinking in with me, imagine how some people feel. That kind of struck a chord with me.”
Regardless, Gordon has stated that she’ll be continuing her position as meteorologist.
It’s remarkable to go to see this web page and
reading the views of all colleagues on the topic of this piece of writing, while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.
Salutations! Très utile dans ce cas particulier article!
Ce sont les qui produisent les plus grands. Merci beaucoup pour le
partage!
Stunning quest there. What occurred after? Good luck!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get
three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that
service? Many thanks!
I’ve read several good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking
for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you set to make this
kind of excellent informative website.
Dibujar una cenefa de flores en la base de la
uña también es fácil con las herramientas
convenientes.
Right away I am going to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming again to read more news.
I am really thankful to the holder of this web site who has shared this
fantastic post at at this place.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot
about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that,
this is great blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
previous to and you are just extremely wonderful.
I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it
wise. I cant wait to read much more from you.
This is really a tremendous web site.
I like the valuable info you supply in your
articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and test once more right here frequently.
I’m somewhat sure I will be told lots of new stuff right
here! Good luck for the following!
It all depends on the type of motor you are trying to cool and
how much heat is being generated inside of it. It’s possible you’ll even search for evaluations
online. Services include lock changes, lock change, lock replacement,
lock rekeying, security safes, grilles and gates and gates.
Bramah manufactures locks for domestic and commercial
use. ‘ Locksmiths can also give genuine suggestions on the kind of security systems which should be installed.
A locksmith Apache service provider will be able to help you install a wide
variety of locks and security devices that can improve the security
of your house.
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
I have recently started a blog, the info you offer on this web site has helped me
tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
A couple of my blog audience have complained about my website not operating correctly
in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any ideas
to help fix this issue?
Las Guías Verdes están bien ilustradas y ofrecen una amplia introducción a la cultura y a los aspectos prácticos del viaje.
Heya! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and
look forward to all your posts! Keep up the outstanding
work!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment
but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say
superb blog!
A good source of anti-inflammatory vitamins like vitamin C and
beta-carotene, squash, especially summer season squash, can assist deal with dozens of situations including
bronchial asthma, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
Hey vеry cool website!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Amazing ..І’ll bookmark your blog and take tɦe feeds additionally?
ӏ am glad tо search out ѕo mwny useful infoгmation гight ɦere
ԝithin tһe publish, wе ᴡant work out extra techniques on this regard,
tҺank youu foг sharing. . . . . .
I think thuis іs amߋng thе mоst siɡnificant informаtion foг me.
And і’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark ߋn few geneгal things, The site style іs wonderful, tɦе articles
iѕ rеally great : ᗪ. Good job, cheers
Hello, I log on too your blogs on a regular basis.
Your humooristic style is witty, keep it up!
Butt using these techniques could keep you away from the pharmacy coiunter to restrain your testosterone
level.
With simply 4 inches economical and also high price tag, the APX is one of the most
portable yet provides good vapor high quality and also manufacturing vaporizer in its classification.
Battery life and power are almost always far better compared
to vape pens, as well as vapor manufacturing is guaranteed superior when it concerns this kind of vaporizer.
As this vape incorporates balloons – it is a forced air style vaporizer that operates by pressing air out to load the balloon.
Accredited Partner ICO Certified Member Over
1.5-Billion counts of buyer data We crosscheck and confirm your customer data against over 1.5 billion counts of
consumer data that is live collated in’ data solutions – from the UKis
leading ‘opt.
I wass wondering if you ever considered changing tthe structure of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more
in the waay of conteent so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for nly havinmg 1 oor 2 pictures.
Maybe youu could space it out better?
Aapted with permission from Rhoden EL, Morgentaler A.
Risks of testosterone-replacement thherapy and recommendations for monitoring.