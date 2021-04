Photo-illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

crack pot.

little whispers,

“did you see her

blowin’ dust, coughin’ windpipes.”

so slow

all these shadows seem to move,

are you scared that I’m not your type?



oh, go fast.

bloody fingers,

death wish lingers.

clutching glass,

reflecting downtown.

gunshots

echoing all through the city.

do these ladies want a piece of me?

I’ve got shorts on at three degrees.

they’re telling me to leave,

get used to a little knee.