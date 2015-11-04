Golden finish

Women’s soccer takes first in the province
By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter
It was a historic finish for the Royals this weekend as the women’s team took first place in the PACWEST Conference for the first time in the history of Douglas College. The women tallied two 2-0 victories to cap off their wildly successful season with a berth at the CCAA National Championship.
The action started on Friday afternoon as the women took on the fourth place Kwantlen Eagles. The Royals started strong and found two goals early from Danae Harding and Nicolle Fraser. For the majority of the first half, the Royals outworked the Eagles, both on the field and in the air.
The Eagles came back swinging in the second half, constantly pressuring the Royals and limiting their opportunities. The defensive unit of the Royals was put to the test over and over again by the constant attack. With excellent play from goalkeeper Emmanuelle Langr, the Royals were able to walk away with a 2-0 victory. Nicolle Fraser was named the Player of the Game and the Royals found themselves in the rare position of playing their way into the history books.
After a good rest, the action picked back up on Saturday evening as the Royals prepared to play against the defending champions, Vancouver Island University (VIU). Right away, the game looked to be an exciting one as both teams traded possession back and forth. Neither team gained much ground on the other until the 26th minute of the game when a breakout from Marni McMillan resulted in a beautiful goal from Harding. From there, the Royals took a commanding stance over their opponent and dominated them for the rest of the first half. Very little made it past the defensive core of the Royals and what did was easily handled by goalkeeper Rebecca Mainardi, who made her triumphant return to the starting position.
The second half was very different for the defending champions, who saw their time of possession nearly sliced in half by the overwhelming skill of the Royals. The entire team played a very heavy contain style game, rarely allowing VIU out of their own half. This play resulted in Mikayla Hamilton scoring the insurance goal midway through the second half. From there on, VIU could not find a way to regain momentum as the Royals drove the ball into their half, over and over again. When they did get out, the chances were poor, or the ball was quickly retaken by the Royals.
When the final whistle blew, the entirety of the Royals team poured out of the bleachers and bench area to celebrate the victory. McMillan was named the Player of the Game, while Nicolle Fraser was named the Top Midfielder of the tournament, and Danae Harding was named the Tournament MVP.
Coach Chris Laxton commented, “We’ve come a long way since losing last year. I’m proud of all the girls who worked so hard to get back here and hit another goal… By the end of the season, we were thought of a two player team. Both those players stepped up and we didn’t concede. We’ve conceded 10 goals in 17 games so it’s a team effort.”
The women will now go on to Peterborough, Ontario to play in the National Championships from November 11-18.
I am just genuinely grateful to the owner on this website who has shared this impressive component of writing at at
this place.
Hi there Dear, are you actually visiting this website regularly, if so after that you will absolutely obtain good knowledge.
You could definitely see your expertise in the article you write.
The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who
aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
Incredible story there. What occurred after?
Good luck!
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year
and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard very
good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content
into it? Any help would be really appreciated!
L’utilization de ces derniers comporte un risque de rhabdomyolyse qui pourrait théoriquement être accentué par les produits contenant du garcinia.
The dosages of G. cambogia infusion in clinical trials ranged from 1,500 to 4,667 mg/day (25 to
78 mg/kg/day).
Pingback: G150XTN060
First of all I want to say wonderful blog!
I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to
writing. I’ve had a hard time clearing my mind in getting
my ideas out. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first
10 to 15 minutes are lost simply just trying to figure out how
to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Thanks!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your weblog.
You have some really good posts and I think
I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for
your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Kudos!
Hi to all, the contents existing at this site are in fact amazing for people knowledge,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well as from our discussion made at this
time.
Hi to all, the contents existing at this site are actually
awesome for people experience, well, keep up the good
work fellows.
This design is incredible! You definitely know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog
(well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had
to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
When someone writes an paragraph he/she maintains the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it.
Therefore that’s why this piece of writing is amazing.
Thanks!
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after
I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say
wonderful blog!
Keep on working, great job!
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t understand after
that its up to other people that they will help, so here
it takes place.