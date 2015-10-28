‘Goosebumps’ movie delivers hilarity, creepiness, and nostalgia

Movie about book series excellent for any fan
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
5/5
The Goosebumps books—horror novels for children that were extremely popular in the ’90s—have sold over 350 million copies worldwide, making them one of the greatest selling series of all time. Almost everyone in North America under 30 read at least one of them as a kid: tales of living dummies, monster blood, and haunted masks. Over 20 years after the first book was published, the franchise has returned with a feature-length movie, which does not disappoint in any way for fans or casual viewers.
The movie is appropriate for any reasonably mature child. Its themes may be too scary for a six-year-old, but anyone over 10 will enjoy it on its own terms or because of nostalgia, no matter how old they are. The plot follows teenager Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) moving to a new small town, bored and cynical with the area. He quickly meets his cute neighbour Hannah (Odeya Rush) and her creepy, shut-in father R. L. Stine, the real life and in-universe author of the Goosebumps books. Stine is played by Jack Black—yes, that Jack Black—who delivers a surprisingly fine performance. In a departure from his usual style, Black is almost unrecognizable in his role, playing Stine powerfully and creepily, but still with a large helping of comedy. He also provides the voice of unofficial Goosebumps mascot Slappy the Living Dummy, the main antagonist in the movie who’s exceptionally spooky.
As it turns out, all the monsters in the Goosebumps books are actually real, locked away in the manuscripts to stop them from wreaking havoc. Of course, they do get loose and proceed to destroy the small town. Stine has to write one final book to send the monsters away.
Practically every single monster from the series makes an appearance in this movie, if only in wide-angle shots that only a huge fan would be able to decipher. However, those less familiar with the series will still love the movie because it’s genuinely clever, charming, and hilarious. The characters are well-acted, quirky, and entertaining to watch, and the plot is a lot of fun to see escalate, if slightly predictable at times—it is, of course, a family-friendly movie.
Ultimately, this movie takes the audience on an adventure—one where we’ll do a lot of laughing, crying, and reminiscing on what it was like to be younger and be terrified by Stine’s creations. The jokes themselves are actually quite well-done for a family film, the CGI creatures are believable and beautiful, and the script is mostly straightforward and entertaining. I can’t wait for the already-announced sequel, in which the characters will take on the monstrous theme park Horrorland.
My one fanboy complaint: they never mention monster blood in this movie, one of the most iconic and memorable creations of the Goosebumps books. Who could forget the giant class hamster?
Viewers beware: you’re in for a scare.
Thanks designed for sharing such a good idea, post is pleasant, thats why i have read it fully
This web site really has all the information I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Good response in return of this issue with solid arguments and describing
everything on the topic of that.
It’s an amazing piece of writing for all the online visitors;
they will get benefit from it I am sure.
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article.
But should remark on few general things, The site style is wonderful, the articles is really great :
D. Good job, cheers
Hi there are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get
started and set up my own. Do you require any coding expertise to
make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at your workplace and so i
chose to take a look at your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I really love the information you provide here and can’t wait to have a look
once i get back home. I’m surprised at how fast your
site loaded in my phone .. I’m not actually using WIFI, just 3G ..
Anyhow, fantastic site!
What’s up, just desired to say, I loved this post. It was inspiring.
Keep on posting!
Hey! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know steps to make your blog mobile friendly? My
weblog looks weird when browsing from my iphone4.
I’m looking for a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
When you have any suggestions, please share.
Cheers!
hi!,I love your writing very so much! proportion we keep in touch more about your article on AOL?
I need a specialist in this space to unravel my problem.
Maybe that’s you! Taking a look ahead to look you.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Appreciate it
I got this website from my buddy who shared with me on the topic of this web page and now this
time I am browsing this web page and reading very informative
content at this place.
If you want to take much from this article then you have to apply these techniques to your won web site.
It’s hard to find experienced people in this particular subject,
however, you sound like you know what you’re talking
about! Thanks
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user
friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you have done a great job
with this. Additionally, the blog loads super quick for me on Firefox.
Outstanding Blog!
It’s awesome to pay a quick visit this web site and reading the views of all mates on the
topic of this paragraph, while I am also eager of getting knowledge.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much
more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your
theme? Superb work!
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Howdy great website! Does running a blog such as this
take a large amount of work? I have absolutely no knowledge of programming but I was hoping to start
my own blog soon. Anyhow, if you have any ideas
or tips for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off
topic but I simply had to ask. Cheers!
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Currently it seems like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform out there
right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Yes! Finally something about match.com sign in.