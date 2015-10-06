‘Grandfathered’ not so great

‘Grandfathered’ TV pilot review

By Lauren Paulsen, Senior Columnist

1/5

John Stamos plays Jimmy, a 50-year-old bachelor who has pretty much everything he wants, except for a family—or is that just some line he throws out to pick up chicks? One day a stranger (Josh Peck) walks into his restaurant and declares that he is Jimmy’s son. Not only that, but that Jimmy even has a granddaughter. This bachelor’s world has just turned upside down.

The pilot’s plotline, in which Jimmy is implied to be a terrible guardian for his granddaughter because she had a fever while he was babysitting, seemed forced and unearned. He did stick her in his restaurant’s kitchen so he could schmooze with someone important, but how is the fever his fault? He didn’t do anything that could cause her harm. He even ran from the restaurant to the hospital on foot to get her checked out, something he had just made fun of in a movie he watched with his son and son’s mother.

The trailer for Grandfathered promised a heart-warming and comedic show. It lied. I didn’t get any of that. The acting was really terrible, things seemed forced, and the comedy fell flat. Really, I don’t think Grandfathered is worth watching. Save your time and find something better.