Posted on by

‘Grandfathered’ not so great

John Stamos appears in a scene from "Grandfathered," via FOX

John Stamos appears in a scene from “Grandfathered,” via FOX

‘Grandfathered’ TV pilot review

By Lauren Paulsen, Senior Columnist

1/5

John Stamos plays Jimmy, a 50-year-old bachelor who has pretty much everything he wants, except for a family—or is that just some line he throws out to pick up chicks? One day a stranger (Josh Peck) walks into his restaurant and declares that he is Jimmy’s son. Not only that, but that Jimmy even has a granddaughter. This bachelor’s world has just turned upside down.

The pilot’s plotline, in which Jimmy is implied to be a terrible guardian for his granddaughter because she had a fever while he was babysitting, seemed forced and unearned. He did stick her in his restaurant’s kitchen so he could schmooze with someone important, but how is the fever his fault? He didn’t do anything that could cause her harm. He even ran from the restaurant to the hospital on foot to get her checked out, something he had just made fun of in a movie he watched with his son and son’s mother.

The trailer for Grandfathered promised a heart-warming and comedic show. It lied. I didn’t get any of that. The acting was really terrible, things seemed forced, and the comedy fell flat. Really, I don’t think Grandfathered is worth watching. Save your time and find something better.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

71 comments on “‘Grandfathered’ not so great

  1. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  2. Pingback: Visto de investidor EB5

  3. Pingback: grammar check

  4. Pingback: spam software

  5. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  6. Pingback: online bookmakers

  7. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire
    someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to
    find out where u got this from. many thanks

  9. Pingback: canada goose

  10. Hello would you mind letting me know which hosting company
    you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must
    say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good internet
    hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

  11. Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this
    website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives
    for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

  13. Greate article. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.
    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hey there, You have performed an incredible job.

    I’ll certainly digg it and in my opinion recommend to my
    friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.

  15. Howdy great blog! Does running a blog similar to this
    require a lot of work? I’ve absolutely no knowledge of computer
    programming but I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
    I know this is off topic however I just needed to ask.
    Kudos!

  20. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought I may
    as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just
    following you. Look forward to checking out your web page for
    a second time.

  21. Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins
    to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog
    to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very
    good success. If you know of any please share. Cheers!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*