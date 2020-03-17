Great wisdom comes in small packages

Photo of H. Jackson Brown Jr via 21suggestions.com

‘Life’s Little Instruction Book’ review

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

My partner in life, crime, and just about everything else works opposing hours to me. So, we often communicate by leaving little notes and sometimes little gifts on the kitchen table for each other. This table, worn and stained through the years, has held many words of wisdom, love, apology, forgiveness, and just about everything in between. This time, however, the table had waiting for me Life’s Little Instruction Book, written by H. Jackson Brown, Jr. This six by four and a half-inch book—covered in a red and green plaid—is the sweetest thing. According to the introduction, author Jackson Brown wrote it as a going-away present for his college-bound son. Intending for it to only be a couple of rough notes and reminders of how to live one’s best life, Jackson Brown soon found himself spending days on this project of his. Clearly suggestions, observations, and reminders on how to live a happy and rewarding life take more time than this well-meaning father thought.

The book is an easy quick read. Each listed piece of advice is in numbered bullet form, and there are four to a page. Occasionally, an entire page is devoted to more important ideas, such as “43. Never give up on anybody. Miracles happen every day” and “68. Be brave. Even if you’re not, pretend to be. No one can tell the difference.”

Some of my favourite suggestions found within the pages of this little book are “1. Compliment three people every day”—we could all stand to be a little more open about the nice things we think and feel. Oftentimes people will keep positives to themselves and only share negatives. Imagine what the world would be like if we did the opposite? “24. Drink champagne for no reason at all”—why wait for a scheduled reason to celebrate. Life is a quick affair that should be cherished for no reason as often as we can. “49. Buy vegetables from truck farmers who advertise with hand-lettered signs”—this one is cute and makes me think of supporting local farmers. “326. Remember that winners do what losers don’t want to do”—living a happy and rewarding life is hard work, but worth it. “330. Rekindle old friendships”—you can never do any wrong by reaching out and saying hi to someone from your past.

If you’re looking to feel inspired, for a pick me up, or for some general advice that will leave you feeling warm inside, this is the perfect book. Great for all ages and all walks of life, Life’s Little Instruction Book is an excellent keepsake, gift, or daily guide.

And as number 332 suggests, “Live your life as an exclamation, not an explanation.”