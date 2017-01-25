Growing a team

Men’s Volleyball midseason update with Jay Tremonti

By Davie Wong, Sports Editor

It’s no secret that the Royals’ reign over men’s volleyball in the PACWEST has come to a rather abrupt end. Gone are the days of humble dominance on the court. Gone are the days of Brad Hudson. Now, it’s Jay Tremonti’s team to lead.

When Tremonti was first appointed head coach of the Royals men’s volleyball team, he didn’t shy away from the facts. The Old Guard had left the building, and it was his job to build a new one. But building such a thing requires time and patience, which was something Tremonti outright acknowledged in his beginning of the season press briefing.

Now that we’re midway through the season, we are seeing first-hand what that looks like. To be honest, it doesn’t look half bad. The Royals sit in the middle of the table at 7–9, and they have had some impressive wins, which include a thrilling five set game against the Camosun Chargers. But they have also had more than a couple blowouts. For Coach Tremonti, it’s been more about the process than the result. “From day one, it’s been a process. We’ve been working towards playing our best volleyball at the end of the season. Funny thing about a process is that it’s not always a straight path. You have setbacks. Some weeks you’re performing really well. Other weeks, it’s like, did we get better that week? It’s tough, right? It’s always been trying to keep everyone on the same page, and realizing that we just need to get better this week. I think we’ve done a fairly good job of that.”

Tremonti was also not short on praise for his young squad, who have brought a level of competition to every game that is hard to match. However, for him, that kind of attitude and dedication is something that he expects from his team, always. “That’s a bit of a non-negotiable. When you’re playing at this level, you have to find a way to bring a compete level and come in, compete at the highest level, communicate, be a good teammate, and really show what it means to be a Royal.”

According to Tremonti, the losses have also taught the team many a lesson about under-estimating an opponent. “I think we look back and evaluate the wins and losses. We see where we’re at. I see matches as mini tests to see where the team is at. Where are we progressing? Where do we need help? Overall, the losses have really taught us that there’s nothing easy in this league. You can’t come here and expect to get a W from any team.”

Nonetheless, the coach acknowledged the dampening feeling that often comes with loss. “The grass is always greener when you win. The sky is always bluer. But, again, it is part of reminding the guys that it’s part of a process. If we truly buy into that, then we aren’t getting too upset when we’re losing, and we’re not getting too worked up when we’re winning. That’s actually a battle, though, because we’re all competitors, and we all like winning. But sticking to the process is the main focus.”

Despite the losses, full credit must be given to the team for their constant ability to adjust to hardships. It’s no secret that the Royals have been plagued with injuries this season. But coach and players alike have remained upbeat, and willing to adapt to any situation. To the coach, this shows just how much of a team he really has. “It’s been a real testament to our concept of a full team. We got guys one through twelve competing and getting better every day and we’ve been able show several different line-ups for extended periods of time. As much as it’s been a bit of a challenge, it’s been a challenge I like as a coach because it lets us know what our team looks like as a team and not just as six guys on a court. It’s been a fun opportunity to try and get the most of whatever line up is on the court.”

One of the players who has been a constant threat for the team and a constant presence on the court is also the player who has surprised the coach the most. Devon Dunn came back to the Royals after taking time to further his beach career. The adaptation from beach to hardwood has been a challenge for many to overcome, but seemingly not for Dunn. “We knew Devon was going to be a guy that was coming in as a vet, but I didn’t think he was going to come in and be as much of an offensive threat as he has been. He’s a guy that brings a quiet confidence to the court and we definitely notice when he’s not on the court. Guys are very comfortable playing around him, and he’s really been a big leader for us.”

As the team closes in on a playoff spot and a locked seed, the question becomes: Who will be the Royals line up when it counts? With half a season left, Coach Tremonti didn’t give into committing names, instead continuing to speak on the theme of growth. “We’re going to be looking at different options to see which six pieces work the best and give us the best opportunity to be successful on the court. I fully expect every guy contributing down the stretch here and giving us the chance to play our best volleyball come the end of the season.”

In terms of playoffs, Jay didn’t give any ground as to which teams they’re hoping to play. “We’re looking to play any team. There’s not a team that we’re especially looking to play. We know whoever we play, it’s going to be a battle, and we have to be playing our best volleyball.”

While top two is looking further and further away, the team is gearing up for a battle. With a wildcard spot open for the National Championships, the Royals only have to win two games to make it in. While a little more than a fantasy at the beginning of the season, everyone on the Royals squad is definitely hoping to represent the PACWEST on the National stage.