Guide to summer drinks

Thirst quenchers for hot days
By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist
With the warm weather on full blast, a lot of people try to find ways to cool themselves off. Getting a drink to quench your thirst and beat the heat is a great idea. No need to limit your options though, so here’s a few of the cool drinks that you can find in the summer.
Slurpee: One of the most popular drinks that people get in the summer is the Slurpee. This iced drink can be found in convenience stores everywhere and will cool your mouth instantly when you sip it. There are a variety of flavours to choose from including Coke, various flavours of Crush, Mountain Dew, and a cappuccino Slurpee called a Slurpuccino. Although I usually drink one flavour in a cup, you can mix multiple flavours.
Iced Cappuccino and Frappuccino: With a Tim Hortons on campus, many students pick up iced cappuccinos. The iced cappuccino is creamy and smooth because it has cream that is made from real Canadian milk and it has the taste of Tim Hortons coffee. Starbucks has a similar drink called the Frappuccino which has near-endless flavour choices.
Pop (dollar drink deals): McDonald’s has their Summer Drink Days which offer various drinks at a reasonable price. You can get any sized fountain drink or iced coffee for only $1. This year, you can now get a fruit smoothie for $2. This has caused various food places including 7-Eleven, Harvey’s, and even Subway to offer similar deals.
Bubble Tea: One of my favourite drinks is bubble tea. Bubble tea is a type of drink that usually has tea and pearls of tapioca that are chewy and tasty, or chunks of fruit. It can be made with various flavours like taro, chocolate, or strawberry, and can even be made as a smoothie. In many bubble tea places, they have rewards programs which get you a free drink upon purchasing a set number!
Beating the heat is never easy but hopefully this helps you out a bit!
Great site. A lot of helpful information here.
I’m sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious.
And obviously, thanks to your sweat!
Pingback: check this out
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop
Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Attorneys Frisco TX
Pingback: http://www.bestchristianshirts.com
Pingback: coin dealer
Pingback: vistos
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing
Pingback: text correction
Pingback: gps pokemon go hack
Pingback: battery doctor
Pingback: pokemon go application
Pingback: trade12 reviews
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire
in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I
will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
You need to be a part of a contest for one of the greatest blogs on the net.
I most certainly will recommend this website!
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this post i
thought i could also create comment due to this sensible post.
Pingback: Microcontroller Projects
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable information to
work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Pingback: tout sur les abdos gratuit tÃ©lÃ©charger
Pingback: ï»¿website
Pingback: android cleane
Pingback: ï»¿disposable cups
Pingback: ï»¿cr123a
Pingback: luxury car rental miami
Pingback: vacation packages
Pingback: lew geffen sothebys
Pingback: Solo Ads in USA
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great,
let alone the content!
I know this website provides quality dependent content and other stuff, is there any other site which offers these things in quality?
Pingback: thang nhom chu a 2 bac
Actually no matter if someone doesn’t know after that its
up to other users that they will help, so here it takes place.
Pingback: electronics gadgets
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similarr one annd i was just curious if
you get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help
is very much appreciated.
Pingback: Beauty
Pingback: ï»¿Play sand
Pingback: restoration battery
Pingback: ï»¿Ball Crusher
Pingback: eco-enves
Pingback: Services
Pingback: LoyalOApp - Loyalty Rewards
Hey very interesting blog!
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality
articles or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site.
Reading this info So i am glad to exhibit that I’ve an incredibly good
uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
I such a lot definitely will make certain to do not
disregard this site and give it a glance on a continuing basis.
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s
blog link on your page at appropriate place and other person will
also do same in favor of you.
Pingback: ï»¿Eye Ease:Screen On Time(Free)
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What
host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
magnificent publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of
this sector do not notice this. You should proceed your writing.
I am confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end
or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Pingback: kqxs