Guide to summer drinks

Image via Thinkstock

Image via Thinkstock

Thirst quenchers for hot days

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

With the warm weather on full blast, a lot of people try to find ways to cool themselves off. Getting a drink to quench your thirst and beat the heat is a great idea. No need to limit your options though, so here’s a few of the cool drinks that you can find in the summer.

Slurpee: One of the most popular drinks that people get in the summer is the Slurpee. This iced drink can be found in convenience stores everywhere and will cool your mouth instantly when you sip it. There are a variety of flavours to choose from including Coke, various flavours of Crush, Mountain Dew, and a cappuccino Slurpee called a Slurpuccino. Although I usually drink one flavour in a cup, you can mix multiple flavours.

Iced Cappuccino and Frappuccino: With a Tim Hortons on campus, many students pick up iced cappuccinos. The iced cappuccino is creamy and smooth because it has cream that is made from real Canadian milk and it has the taste of Tim Hortons coffee. Starbucks has a similar drink called the Frappuccino which has near-endless flavour choices.

Pop (dollar drink deals): McDonald’s has their Summer Drink Days which offer various drinks at a reasonable price. You can get any sized fountain drink or iced coffee for only $1. This year, you can now get a fruit smoothie for $2. This has caused various food places including 7-Eleven, Harvey’s, and even Subway to offer similar deals.

Bubble Tea: One of my favourite drinks is bubble tea. Bubble tea is a type of drink that usually has tea and pearls of tapioca that are chewy and tasty, or chunks of fruit. It can be made with various flavours like taro, chocolate, or strawberry, and can even be made as a smoothie. In many bubble tea places, they have rewards programs which get you a free drink upon purchasing a set number!

Beating the heat is never easy but hopefully this helps you out a bit!

