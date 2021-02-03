Hank Aaron, legendary trailblazing baseball player dead at 86

Photo of Hank Aaron by Arturo Pardavilla III via Flickr

One-time home run king played 23 seasons in the majors

By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist

Baseball legend, Hank Aaron, died January 22 at age 86. He was a hero to many, vilified by others—yet a significant figure and trailblazer for future African Americans to play baseball at the Major League level. Aaron endured racism throughout his life and baseball career. Despite the hardships Aaron faced away from the baseball diamond, he was able to sustain a long and successful 23-year career in the majors.

Aaron was born in the deep south of the US in Mobile, Alabama on February 5, 1934. He started his baseball career in 1952 at age 18, playing in the Negro American League for the Indianapolis Clowns for three months. On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first African American to play in the majors (Aaron was two years into his baseball career when Robinson retired in October 1956). It was a groundbreaking moment, and it opened the door for future African Americans to play in the majors. In April 1954, Aaron began his MLB career at age 20 with the Milwaukee Braves (before relocating to Atlanta in 1966).

Aaron was six-feet tall and weighed 180 lbs. Although not physically imposing, he was a dangerous hitter—with quick wrists to hit a baseball. Even opposing pitchers were aware how difficult it was to strike Aaron out. Former pitcher, Curt Simmons, once famously said this about Aaron’s hitting ability: “Trying to throw a baseball by Hank Aaron is like trying to sneak the sunrise past a rooster.” Bill Madden, in his article published about Aaron in the New York Daily News, stated that Aaron attributed having a summertime job helping his family as a key factor to his baseball success. Aaron carried blocks of ice around town, which strengthened his wrists that became his forte as a hitter.

Like Jackie Robinson, Aaron also endured racism during his career. This was evident when Aaron was on the verge of breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714—a record that stood for 39 years. On April 8, 1974, Aaron hit his record-breaking 715th home run in the fourth inning off LA Dodgers pitcher, Al Downing—at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The moment should have been one of celebration and triumph. However, Aaron’s achievement was marred and overshadowed by racial prejudice.

Aaron, at the time he broke Ruth’s home run record, had received thousands of letters—many filled with hate, including death threats. In a 1994 interview with The New York Times, 20 years after Aaron broke Ruth’s record, he discussed how difficult it was enduring so much intolerance because of his race. “It really made me see for the first time a clear picture of what this country is about. My kids had to live like they were in prison because of kidnap threats, and I had to live like a pig in a slaughter camp. I had to duck. I had to go out the back door of the ballparks. I had to have a police escort with me all the time. I was getting threatening letters every single day. All of these things have put a bad taste in my mouth, and it won’t go away. They carved a piece of my heart away.”

After two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, Aaron retired in 1976 with 755 career home runs. The record stood for 33 years before Barry Bonds broke it in August 2007 (Bonds finished with 762). Many baseball writers and fans have argued whether Bonds should be the home run leader due to his long and rumoured association with performance-enhancing drugs.

Nevertheless, Aaron left his mark on the game of baseball. He was a 25-time All-Star, two-time batting champion (1956 and 1959), World Series champion (1957), National League MVP Award (1957), and three-time Gold Glove winner (1958, 1959, and 1960). He still holds many MLB records including most RBIs (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477), and total bases (6,856). In addition, he ranks second in at-bats (12,354), third in games played (3,298), and hits (3,771). He is also fourth in runs scored (tied with Ruth at 2,174), and listed 13th in doubles (624).

Tributes to Aaron appeared on social media. Former MLB pitcher, Fergie Jerkins, posted on Twitter: “Saddened to say today I lost one of my heroes, Henry Aaron. I was so happy when I saw a man of color break the home run record. A great man both on and off the field. I send my love to the Aaron family.” Former US president, Barack Obama, also posted on Twitter: “Hank Aaron was one of the best baseball players we’ve ever seen and one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Aaron family and everyone who was inspired by this unassuming man and his towering example.”

After retiring from baseball, Aaron became involved with many philanthropic endeavours. He and his wife Billye Aaron established the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation to support ambitious youth in 1994. The foundation was known for offering 44 grants every year to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Years later Aaron reflected on his famous 715th home run. Although, he was proud to have broken Babe Ruth’s record he did not want that moment to define his legacy: “I hope that the home run is not the only thing that people or anybody for that matter, black or white, look at me and say that’s the only thing he could do.”