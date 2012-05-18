Published May 18, 2012 at 600 × 450 in Happy Nowruz! Happy Nowruz! Happy Nowruz! Happy Nowruz! The Other PressThe Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.More Posts - Website
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let
you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two
different web browsers and both show the same outcome.